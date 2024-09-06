Murdered hospital worker 'loved party, playing pan, rum, his family'

Jamaal Watts -

A sister of Jamaal Watts, 31, who was shot dead at the St James Medical Complex on September 4, says her brother may have died because of where he came from.

Speaking with the media at the Forensic Science Centre, St James on Thursday, Shanika Watts said she never knew her brother to be involved in illegal activities and wanted those on social media to "do their research."

"Anywhere you go and you ask about Jamaal, they'd tell you he was hard-working and never a part of any gang.

"He used to play pan, lime, drink and always put his family first."

Shanika Watts said her brother was the youngest of six siblings.

She said on August 27, he had come back from playing pan at Caribana in Canada. He went back to work on August 30 and died on September 4.

Asked if her brother might have had a quarrel with someone, she said, "Jammy is not a bacchanalist person, he is more peace. He is a very 'get together, let us lime' (person). He was not a violent person."

Watts lived at Belle Eau Road, Belmont.

Asked about the uptick in violence in Belmont, Watts said the entire country was facing high levels of crime.

"To me, is all about! You don't have to be in anything. Just because you from Belle Eau Road, you is a sixx or nine (gang member), and I don't know my brother to be in no gang."

Watts said killings in TT are "making no sense."

"You all kill out each other for what?

"You just hurting families like myself. Jammy now start to live."

Watts said she has no confidence in the police getting justice for her family, as: "We should have gotten some closure already.

"The hospital is a big place. The same way you pass to go in, is the same way you passing to come out. Up to now we ain't hear nothing."

Watts was the vice captain of Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille. His fellow band members were said to be "mashed up" by his murder.