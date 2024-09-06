Man, 21, on sex charge against relative granted $400k bail

A master in the South Criminal High Court has granted $400,000 surety bail to a 21-year-old man charged with one count of rape against a female minor.

The accused, a relative of the victim, appeared on September 5 before the master, who also granted a cash alternative of $40,000.

As conditions of bail, the accused has to report to a police station in the South Western Division fortnightly between 6 am and 8 pm and must not have any direct or indirect contact with the victim. He has to stay at least 500 metres away from her.

He is expected to reappear in court for a sufficiency hearing on September 25, 2025.

The police contend that the accused committed the offence on April 9, 2023, when the victim was visiting a relative.

A report was made to the Child Protection Unit, and WPC Mc Gregor launched an investigation.

On September 4, police held the accused in an exercise led by Sgt Thompson.

Supt Powder, ASP Seecharan and Insp Jacob co-ordinated the exercise.