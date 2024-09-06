Lotto Madness goes to Queen's Hall

A scene from Lotto Madness -

There is Lotto fever in the air! and it's result of a $30-million payout

We all go a little crazy dreaming about the great windfall landing squarely in our lap. So, what happens if you heard your spouse won the $30-million lotto but did not tell you? Would you believe the rumour? Would you ask him or her? Or would you hire your own private investigator to find out?

This riotous comedy will have audiences guessing as to who actually won the $30-million lotto as they follow a trail of deception, lies and money to a hilarious conclusion.

The final two shows are at Queen’s Hall, St Ann's, on September 7 and 8.

The cast of Lotto Madness includes Debra Boucaud Mason, Richard Ragoobarsingh, Leslie Ann Lavine , Zo-Mari Tanker and Andrew Friday. “Lotto Madness” is written by Ragoobarsingh and is also directed by him and Debra Boucaud Mason

Tickets are available at regular outlets and online also.