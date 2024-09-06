Health Ministry: Dengue deaths now at 13
THE Health Ministry has said the total number of deaths due to dengue fever is now 13.
The ministry provided this information in its epidemiological update on dengue cases on September 6.
"There are 1,315 laboratory-confirmed cases of dengue fever and 13 laboratory-confirmed deaths."
As of September 5, the ministry said a total of 914 yellow fever notices had been issued to property owners/occupiers, directing them to clean up their surroundings.
"Of this, 43 property owners/occupiers have, thus far been identified for the consideration/institution of legal proceedings for non-compliance."
About dengue fever:
The public was reminded that dengue fever may be spread by the bite of an infected
Aedes aegypti mosquito.
Symptoms appear within five-six days of being bitten and can last for one-two weeks.
These symptoms include fever, headaches (sometimes severe), pain behind the eyes and muscle and joint pains.
To protect against dengue:
The ministry also reminded the public the best way to reduce the incidence of mosquito-borne diseases is through eliminating the breeding sites of the Aedes mosquito.
Cover containers (tanks, barrels, drums or buckets etc) with a mosquito-proof covering
Remove all bush or undergrowth that can harbour mosquitoes
Clean drains and guttering to allow the free flow of water
Use mosquito nets and insect repellent when appropriate
