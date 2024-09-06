Fix schools before HQ for steelpan

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: It is so shameful and disappointing to see some schools in such deplorable condition, places where our children go to get an education.

I heard the Minister of Education say there is no money to do repairs on those schools, but I read where the Government is going to build a home for Pan Trinbago at a cost of $120 million. Is that more important than the children's education?

I am not against the steelpan having a headquarters, but that can be put on the back burner for now.

We have so many empty buildings all over the country that could be refurbished for this purpose. Why not make use of one of them instead of leaving them to run down and then break them down.

One thing we, including governments, don't know about in this country is maintenance of properties. All we do we is allow them to fall apart and then destroy them permanently. This is preposterous. Only square pegs in wrong holes.

Instead of using all that money to build a home for the steelpan, why not use half of it to fix the schools? That makes sense to me. Too much wastage in this country and no proper planning of anything. Everybody just wants to eat a food.

It is time to put things in order of importance. Make education a priority. Over to you, Education Minister. Get this situation fixed now. There is too much mismanagement in this country.

MODICIA MARTIN

via e-mail