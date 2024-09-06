﻿Fisherman on 4 sex charges granted $200k bail

- File photo

A 31-year-old fisherman charged with four sexual offences, including two counts of rape, against a minor, has been granted $200,000 surety bail by a master in the High Court.

A police statement on September 6 said the accused appeared in the North District High Court on September 4, charged with two counts of sexual touching and two counts of sexual penetration of a child.

As conditions of bail, he has to report to the Sangre Grande police station fortnightly and must not have any direct or indirect contact with the victim.

The police contend that on several occasions between July 28 and August 22, the accused committed the offences at the victim’s home.

A report was made to Sangre Grande police on August 24, and the Special Victims Department (SVD) launched an investigation.

Police arrested him on the same date, and on September 3, he was charged.

He is expected to reappear in court on June 17, 2025.

Acting W/Supt Powder, acting ASP Seecharan, acting Insp Ramkaran and Cpl Hazzard of the SVD led the investigation.