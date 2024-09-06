Chris Must List arrested again

Canadian YouTuber Christopher "Chris Must List" Hughes. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

CANADIAN YouTuber Christopher “Chris Must List” Hughes was arrested for the second time in four months on the morning of September 5.

Huges' attorney Vashisht Seepersad said he had been arrested for questioning but had not been charged by 7 pm later that day.

"He was arrested for being in possession of evidence of money laundering.

"They were questioning him in relation to a video he published."

Seepersad said Hughes was not questioned for being directly involved in money laundering.

The attorney said the search and seizure occurred at 9 am on September 5.

Hughes' recording devices – cellphone, laptop and camera equipment – were seized and he was taken to the Special Investigations Unit on Richmond Street, Port of Spain.

Seepersad said the police began questioning Hughes around 12 pm, and finished around 5.30 pm.

They sought legal advice, then continued questioning Hughes after 6 pm.

He said the police will need to seek legal advice again, on whether to charge Hughes or to free him.

Seepersad said Hughes was not surprised by the police's action.

"I want it to be known that Hughes is fully co-operating with the police, but it's disturbing to know the police is using its means and measures high-handedly.

"It is calculated and designed to stop Chris Must List from exercising his basic constitutional rights in Trinidad and Tobago."

Seepersad said the police actions were "unjustifiable" and an attempt to stop Hughes from recording content.

"He is willing to stand up for himself and democracy in Trinidad and Tobago."