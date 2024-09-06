Allow payment of tax online

The Board of Inland Revenue building in Port of Spain. - File photo

THE EDITOR: On September 5, chaos erupted at the Board of Inland Revenue as long lines formed for property tax payments, leading to frustration among taxpayers and staff alike.

The situation highlighted the pressing need for more efficient methods of handling tax payments. Long wait times and inadequate staffing create unnecessary stress for individuals trying to meet the upcoming September 30 deadline.

To alleviate this issue, an online payment system should be implemented to allow people to pay their property taxes conveniently from home. This would not only streamline the process, but also reduce overcrowding at the offices, allowing staff to focus on assisting those who may require in-person support.

An online option would provide a more efficient and user-friendly experience for all taxpayers, reflecting modern practices that many other jurisdictions have successfully adopted.

Furthermore, considering the current difficulties faced in making timely payments, a postponement of the deadline would be beneficial. Allowing a brief extension would offer taxpayers the necessary time to fulfil their obligations without the pressure of impending penalties.

Communication about such changes should be clear and widespread to ensure everyone is informed.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail