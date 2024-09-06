2 Arima men plead guilty to storebreaking, larceny in Preysal

- File photo

Two men from Arima faced a master virtually in the High Court on September 4, jointly charged with storebreaking and larceny before dawn on Independence Day (August 31) in Preysal, Couva.

The accused, Josiah Clifford, 23, of Carapo, and Daniel Monderoy, 26, of Wallerfield, both pleaded guilty before master Maria Busby Earle-Caddle.

WPC Elliott laid the charge.

The master denied bail and remanded them into custody to appear on September 26, when the prosecution is expected to read its case before she passes her sentence.

The police contend that the manager of A&A Elahie Food Mart at Preysal junction locked his business around 7 pm on August 30 and left. Around 4 am the next day, he got a call from a resident who told him people were breaking into the business.

The businessman checked the CCTV camera system and saw three men wearing dark clothing removing several alcoholic drinks and other items valued at $24,000. The men left in a silver Nissan Almera.

Central Division police were informed, and officers later intercepted a car that fitted the description of the getaway car at Busy Corner in Chaguanas, where they arrested the occupants.

The police recovered a quantity of stolen items.

The car was found to have false numberplates.