Worker murdered at St James Medical Complex, nurses say National Security failing hospitals

Jamaal Watts -

The president of the Registered Nurses Association Idi Stuart says the failing national-security system has translated into a failing hospital-security system as he responded to a daily-paid employee of the St James Medical Complex being gunned down on the compound of the hospital on September 4.

This was the third incident (murder) within the last four months, in or around a North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) facility.

A statement from the NWRHA on September 4 identified the employee as Jamaal Watts.

Police said around 10.30 am, Watts, 31, a maintenance worker at the St James Medical Complex was cutting grass on the football field at the back of the compound – directly behind the administration building – when he was approached by two masked men.

One man was armed with a rifle, while the other had a shotgun. The men shot multiple times at Watts and drove off in a silver Hyundai Accent.

He was taken to the hospital's accident and emergency department, where he was pronounced dead.

The NWRHA statement said after the shooting, emergency security protocols were activated.

"Members of the TT Police Service (TTPS) arrived on site shortly after and investigations are ongoing.

"The NWRHA is assisting the police with their investigations."

The statement said NWRHA CEO Anthony Blake spoke to Watts' family and members of staff at the hospital.

"A team has been activated to provide counselling services for both the family of the deceased and staff attached to the institution."

Newsday visited the complex around 1.30 pm on September 4 and walked through many departments/sections for roughly 20 minutes.

Newsday was not stopped or asked any questions by any security officer during that time. When later told of this, Blake said he would investigate.

Employees overheard talking about the incident said the tractor with which Watts was cutting grass had bullet holes in the tyres.

Union: Nurses will take action if necessary

Stuart firstly extended his condolences to Watts's friends and family.

He said he received many calls today, as members of the nurse's association were uneasy and called for action.

"It is one of the issues both the nurses at the Port of Spain General Hospital and St James Medical Complex experience on a day-to-day basis.

"It may not be a murder like today, but other instances of violence, aggression and threats to staff occur."

He said this unnecessarily stresses nurses and affects them from tending to the sick and injured.

Stuart is calling on the Ministry of Health and Ministry of National Security to adopt the recommendations the association has made, specifically at the NWRHA.

On August 30, Stuart told Newsday by phone call he recommended to have the National Maintenance Training and Security Company Ltd (MTS) as the company to be the security provider at NWRHA institutions

His reasoning, "I have more confidence in them as other security firms overwork their staff."

Newsday asked Blake if he had considered Stuart's recommendations.

Blake said MTS had been the contracted security provider for the last ten years at the accident and emergency department at the PoSGH.

Stuart said another recommendation made was restricted entry and exit points.

"It cannot be that anyone can just walk in and walk out of a compound."

Stuart expressed shock and wondered if the public understood how brazen criminals were.

"You can literally walk to St James Police Station in less than five minutes (from the hospital.)

"You can walk to the army base on Charlotte Street from PoSGH in less than five minutes, yet we have people who carry out these attacks. It's mind-boggling and troubling."

Newsday asked Stuart what action the association was prepared to take if their safety or recommendations continued to be ignored.

"We had a meeting just yesterday (September 3) with the Minister of Health on a number of issues nurses face.

"We have another issue with safety and security. There will be a breaking point for us and it may result in unwanted, but understandable I would think, disruptions to the health-care system. We must do something as it is really getting out of hand."

Newsday asked Blake what was being done at the time to ensure the safety of staff on NWRHA facilities.

He said it was well documented in the media the efforts had been made to increase security.

On June 2, after a shooting incident in Gonzales, masked gunmen stormed the PoSGH accident and emergency department.

The gunmen shot and killed three men at the hospital, injuring another man in the process.

Jayden Reyes, 21, Peter Williams, 31, Kevin "Grimes" King, 33, and Johnathon "Johnny/Jman" Arjoon, 23 all died in that shooting incidents.

Blake spoke to the media the day after the June 2 attack and said an internal meeting was held to review security systems and discuss the well-being of staff.

Ten days later (June 12), Blake said additional security was added to the compound.

On June 13, Blake did not want to go into how much security had been added for safety and logistic purposes.

He, however, said a new electronic gate was installed at the A&E entrance to prevent "easy access to the emergency department."

Newsday visited the PoSGH on June 13 to see the additional security measures, specifically the location of the gate.

The newly installed gate at A&E is facing the main entrance of the PoSGH. Before the gate was installed, an electronic car park barrier was used.

On September 4, Blake replying by WhatsApp said they are actively engaging with security personnel to enhance the on site safety protocols and increase surveillance in and around the facilities.

He said the level of crime and gang violence facing communities could not be addressed by the NWRHA.

"We have advocated for a coordinated response involving the surrounding communities and national security apparatus, which can leverage their resources and expertise to create a safer environment for both our staff and patients."

Blake affirmed his commitment to working with law enforcement and the community to develop long-term strategies to address the challenges.

"The safety of out staff remains our top priority and we will continue to seek solutions to mitigate these risks."

Sound Specialists: Pan fraternity lost caring and selfless member

Newsday asked Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh what is being done on his part to ensure safety of those on medical facility considering the increased trend of violence within the last four months.

He said, "I and the NWRHA continue to work with the police and our internal security to make these public spaces as safe as possible."

When asked if they have considered putting police posts on NWRHA facilities considering the history of violence, he replied.

"We are exploring many options."

Asked how soon the public can start to see fruit from these options, he said, "As soon as the police says."

He directed any further questions to the police.

Newsday tried to contact Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hind on September 4, but numerous calls and a WhatsApp message went unanswered.

Since gunmen killed three men on June 2 at the Port of Spain General Hospital (PoSGH), security measures were increased to prevent and deter similar incidents from happening again.

On August 29, Jahvannie James, 21, of Upper St Barb's Road, Belmont, was shot dead, and Othnel Mc Burney, 31, was shot and wounded at a garage in Belmont.

The shootings took place around 3.50 pm, one block behind the PoSGH.

Passers-by took both men to the hospital.

The North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) denied the claims that the shooting incident occurred within the PoSGH on August 29.

A statement from the NWRHA on August 30 said the incident took place on the south outer perimeter of the PoSGH.

"The gunshots were audible within specific areas of the hospital but no damages or injuries were reported by staff. "

A Facebook post sent to Newsday showed a video of Watts playing the national instrument with the Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille.

Newsday contacted the secretary of the band, Sheleen Baynes who said Watts was the vice captain of Courts Sound Specialists.

"He started with the band at the age of 14 as a student of Morvant/Laventille (Secondary).

"He came with his cousins and they were all great assets to the band

She described Watts, using the nickname "Jammy", as caring and selfless.

"I knew Jammy to buy cases of water for the players. When we had practice in the savannah, he would hire the corn soup man and share soup for everyone in the band.

"That's the Jammy we know, we don't know him to be in anything (criminal)."

She said Watts loved to party and was "the life of the party."

She explained Watts would travel to Canada to play the steelpan and carnival, which he came back from roughly two weeks ago.

"He came back (to Trinidad) for Pan and Powder because he's a big fan of bp Renegades and he has a lot of friends there.

Baynes said members of Courts Sound Specialist are in mourning.

"This news has mashed up members of the band. Members are in a mess.

"The group chat has been going off since morning. He was everyone's friend."

Baynes said the crime situation in TT "sucks"

"It's so sad that people has to lose their life so recklessly and not caring about other people.

"It is destroying families!"

She said she knows the Bible has to be fulfilled and is "fearful for what is to come."