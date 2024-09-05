Webster-Roy: Men's Bureau coming

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy - File photo by Jeff Mayers

AYANNA Webster-Roy, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs, has announced her ministry's plans to establish a Men’s Bureau. Although she did not go into details about the plan, she said it will provide programmes for men and focus on gender equality and the well-being of all men.

“The work we do here today is not just about addressing the issues you face daily. It is about creating a better, more equitable society for everyone,” she said.

Speaking at a Working Men’s Forum at Government Plaza, Richmond Street, Port of Spain, on September 5, Webster-Roy described the event as a powerful opportunity to inform the establishment of a platform.

“The establishment of the Men’s Bureau is crucial. Together, we can build a future where every individual, regardless of gender, has the opportunity to thrive in the workplace, at home, and in communities.”

She asked the group of about 60 men to engage fully in the discussions and share their experiences, and she hoped they would leave with a renewed sense of purpose and determination to make their workplaces safer.

“I want to stress that men are the key to resilient families. Men are the foundational bedrock, the cornerstone upon which society and family thrive.

“I don’t want today to be just a talk shop. I want you to come up with creative, innovative solutions and challenge us as leaders to provide you with what you deserve.”

Webster-Roy emphasised the forum is designed to empower men, encourage meaningful dialogue, and help shape the bureau.

“The most significant outcome we hope to achieve through this forum is the initiation of discussions around the bureau, which will serve as a dedicated platform to support and address men’s issues. We want it to be a space where men can support each other, highlight opportunities and track the progress of men and boys.”

She said a similar event took place in her constituency of Tobago East, where women were also excluded.

After the event, her constituency office manager, who stayed for the session, highlighted the importance to her of having a safe space for men.

“As an elected representative, it is crucial to get your input in shaping what the bureau should look and feel like. As a mother and an aunt, it’s important to me that young men and boys have safe space.”

Webster-Roy reiterated the bureau's importance and stressed the need to get it right.

“We have a whole generation of young men depending on us. After this forum, I hope all participants will have a greater awareness and understanding of gender-related issues, with practical skills to address and prevent these issues, as well as a comprehensive grasp of the various frameworks and organisations dedicated to supporting men and boys.

“As we say in Tobago, one hand doesn’t clap and one cocoa doesn’t fill a basket. We must work together. We need to combine our efforts and ideas to fill the basket.”

She urged participants to let the forum be a starting point where dialogue leads to action and where every man knows he is valued and supported.

After delivering her speech, Webster-Roy and other female guests were asked to leave so the men could begin their discussions without women present.