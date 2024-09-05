[UPDATED] Hinds condemns killing of health care worker

Jamaal Watts. -

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has condemned the tragic death on September 4 of Jamaal Watts and said measures will continue to be implemented to safeguard employees, patients and visitors in Trinidad and Tobago’s health institutions.

He said this "murderous incident" is now under active police investigation.

Watts, 31, was killed at the St James Medical Complex. Around 10.30 am he was cutting grass on a football field behind the administration building when he was ambushed and shot numerous times. He was taken to the hospital's accident and emergency department, where he was pronounced dead.

In a release on September 5, Hinds called for united community efforts to combat gun violence in Trinidad and Tobago (TT).

He said this killing took place on the compound of a public hospital, traumatising the workers of that institution in the same way as on June 3 at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Hinds said his ministry will collaborate with the Health Ministry to provide support, including activity designed to bring relief to all at these institutions.

“This tragic event underscores the urgent need for a continued co-ordinated response to the pervasive issue of gun violence. The government has recognised violence as a public health emergency, and remains committed to supporting the police service and other law enforcement agencies in their efforts to combat crime.”

He said the government supports a wide range of civil society and community-based activities.

“(These are) inclusive of a wide range of opportunities for the training and development of the nation's youth. All of this with a clear understanding, that tackling crime requires more than just law enforcement; it necessitates active involvement from all segments of the society.”

In the release, Hinds said he was concerned about a recent unfounded and libellous accusation, via a circulated social media post about this matter. He said he wished to clarify he has no connection with Mr Watts' employment at the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA).

“Despite this erroneous claim, the minister records his respect for the employment and lawful earnings of the deceased, particularly the choice of the deceased to have engaged in lawful work, rather than succumb to criminal conduct and the earnings therefrom.”

Hinds urged citizens to support all ongoing initiatives to remove illegal firearms from communities and to participate in local crime prevention efforts.

“The minister, the government, and the entire nation extend heartfelt condolences to Mr Watts’ family. Let us unite in our resolve to enhance public safety and build a secure TT."

Dr Roodal Moonilal, UNC MP for Oropouche East, said Hinds’ call for collective community action against the crime scourge was absurd and proved that his “uselessness and abdication of responsibility are of epic proportions.

“The minister is calling on civil society to engage armed and ruthless murderers who have been confirmed by the UN Office of Drug and Crime to have links with international criminal organisations.

“Hinds has chronically failed to convert billion-dollar annual budgets, modern technology, various sophisticated agencies, and international assistance to keep the nation relatively safe. Instead, murders, assaults, extortions, kidnappings and other heinous and bloody crimes are increasingly widespread and random and all of TT is now a hot-spot.

“Drug trans-shipment, the illicit arms trade, human trafficking and contraband commerce remain prevalent along the wide-open southern borders.”

Moonilal said TT is one of the most vicious and cruel places on earth, at almost 50 homicides per 100,000 citizens.

“The worthless Minister of National Security has again resorted to banal clichés and empty promises while more innocent people are being slaughtered and the homicide rate is racing to another shameful record. Hinds’ response is issuing dim-witted statements and dodging his responsibilities.”

Moonilal urged the public to secure their families, loved ones and properties.

