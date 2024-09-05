So, remove PMs from history?

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: As the discussion continues about removing three ships and placing the steelpan on the national coat of arms, one has to ask: Was Christopher Columbus the murderer and thief, and whatever else goes along with those, that he is accused of?

No one living today was around to confirm or deny as this happened centuries ago, when history was written and rewritten several times. So was it fact or fiction?

What is fact, as most of us around today can confirm, is the escalation in the murder rate between 2008 to 2024.

Does this now mean the three prime ministers who served during those years, Patrick Manning, Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Keith Rowley, be completely removed from the history books because of the things which happened during their stewardship?

C PETERS

via e-mail