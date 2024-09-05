Performance punishment or preparation?

Ceronne Bayley

Dear AFETT,

I have been working at my job for the past nine years and I am always complimented by my colleagues and superiors on how well I perform.

The unfortunate thing is that I am being given more work and I have not been promoted or compensated for the additional duties and functions.

I enjoy what I do, but I never thought that I'd be punished with more work for being able to work well.

How do I respectfully decline the additional work or demand compensation? And how do I navigate performance punishment going forward?

Dear Reader,

Kudos to you for your outstanding performance in the workplace!

The critical factor here is finding the right balance for you and your employer. High performers like yourself are always willing to put your best foot forward and go that extra mile, so it is understandable why you will stand out.

At the same time, there is a need to prevent burnout and prioritise yourself if the burden becomes too great.

Here are some questions to consider in treating with the situation:

Why does the additional work feel like punishment?

There’s an old adage by Mark Twain that says, "Find a job you enjoy doing and you will never have to work a day in your life."

You mentioned that you enjoy what you do, but perhaps there are some other forces at play, whether in the workplace or in life in general, that are contributing to the feeling of being punished.

Perhaps in the nine years that you have been working, you have seen others promoted based on criteria other than merit, or perhaps your work environment has other toxic elements.

As much as we may love performing our duties and responsibilities and do them well, the negative behaviour of those around us, especially our reporting superiors, creates a toxic culture that significantly affect how we feel on the job. Such feelings of disillusionment ultimately affect our actual performance, and before we know it we’re struggling to keep our head above water.

Try to determine the root cause of your feeling of being punished. The real answer may surprise even you.

Have I set clear boundaries with my employer?

This may sound like a cliche because we’ve heard it so many times, but communication really is key to any successful relationship. This includes communication between employee and employer.

It appears that your employer believes you will get the job done. However, he/she may have lost sight of just how much is on your plate and whether you have the resources you need to get the job done. High performers with a passion for what they do tend to say yes to any and all tasks without giving due consideration to how it will affect their everyday life. Trust me, I was one of them!

Take the time to itemise, in writing, all that you do, and request a meeting to discuss this with your employer.

Before the meeting, you must decide whether you are willing and able to perform the additional tasks, given your current life circumstances and resources available at work.

It may be that the additional duties require working after hours, and family life or additional study may simply prevent that at this time.

It may be that you can perform the additional duties with adequate staff support. This may lead to a conversation about your ability to lead others.

It may be that you can perform the additional duties if work arrangements allow for flexibility, such as working from home.

Remember that a key factor to career fulfilment is being able to balance all aspects of your life along with it.

Balance allows for a clearer and more focused mind and better performance on the job.

During the meeting, ensure that your employer sees the value you have brought to the organisation over the past nine years and how you can contribute to its further growth.

If you are actually performing the tasks assigned to a senior position that already exists and you have not been formally placed to act in that position, you should feel free to raise this respectfully as an issue as well. Above all, let your passion out in this meeting and be confident (not abrasive).

It also wouldn’t hurt to check your HR department for vacancies at a higher level for which you believe you have the skills, experience and qualifications.

What are your long-term goals?

I remember in those earlier years of my career, a colleague told me, "Ceronne, be careful. The more you do, the more you get."

She was genuinely concerned for me and the prospect of burnout.

However, while at that time, I had not yet figured out the career path that I was to take, on reflection now, I realise that most of the duties and responsibilities that I was assigned prepared me for the next step in my career.

At the time, it may seem unfair, but there are hidden jewels in these experiences if you have the right perspective.

Your promotion may not even be at your current place of employment, but those skills that you are currently acquiring may prepare you for your next assigned task on your journey through life.

Ask yourself, is my current position aligned with what I really want to do with my life?

If it is, you may find that it may well be worth the sacrifice in the grand scheme of things.

The Roman philosopher Seneca said it was luck, but I say, "Miracles are what happens when preparation meets opportunity!"

This article was submitted by the Association of Female Executives of TT (AFETT).

AFETT is a non-profit organisation formed in 2002 with the goal of bringing together professional women and engaging in networking opportunities, training and business development.

Ask AFETT is brought to you by the Research and Public Advocacy team and addresses issues and concerns of executive and entrepreneurial professionals.