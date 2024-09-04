Trini definitionof gaslighting

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The new definition of gaslighting, Trini style: When the Minister of Education assures press, parents, teachers and little children at the launch of the "upgraded" St George's College that her ministry has spent the budgeted $10 million over the past 11 months completing the much needed repairs so the school can open. But as we look and watch, there aren’t any repairs. Well, a few, on a couple of rooms.

When this particular misinformation is exposed in the press, the ministry's PR people claim that the press are the ones mamaguying you as usual. Believe what the Government tells you. The few things left to be done will be done over the weekend. They weren’t, of course.

And on Monday, whe crews are rushed in, the ministry continues to claim that it was all completed the previous week, even as the videos show them frantically working. Don’t believe the videos showing them at work. It is not happening. Don’t believe what you are seeing, believe what we are telling you. That is gaslighting.

DIANA MAHABIR-WYATT

former teacher