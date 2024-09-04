Man, 21, on rape charge against minor

A 21-year-old man from southwest Trinidad is expected to face a master in the High Court on September 5, charged with one count of rape against a female minor.

The suspect, who is a relative, was held on September 4, at his home in an exercise led by Sgt Thompson. The suspect was later charged.

Supt Powder, ASP Seecharan and Insp Jacob co-ordinated the exercise.

The crime allegedly happened on April 9, 2023, when the victim was visiting a relative at a house.

A report was made to the Child Protection Unit, and WPC Mc Gregor launched an investigation.