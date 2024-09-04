Hospital employee shot dead at St James Medical Complex

Jamaal Watts was gunned down while cutting grass at a football field behind the St James Medical Complex -

A DAILY-PAID employee of the St James Medical Complex was gunned down near his workplace on Wednesday morning.

A statement from the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) on September 4 identified him as Jamaal Watts.

Reports said around 10.30 am Watts, 33, was cutting grass on a football field directly behind the hospital's administration building when he was ambushed and shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital's accident and emergency department, where he was pronounced dead.

The NWRHA statement said after the shooting, emergency security protocols were activated.

"Members of the TT Police Service (TTPS) arrived on site shortly after and investigations are ongoing.

"The NWRHA is assisting the police with their investigations."

The statement said NWRHA CEO Anthony Blake spoke to Watts' family and members of staff at the hospital.

"A team has been activated to provide counselling services for both the family of the deceased and staff attached to the institution."

Newsday visited the complex around 1.30 pm on September 4 and walked through it for roughly 20 minutes.

This reporter was not stopped or asked any questions by any security officer during this time.

Employees overheard talking about the incident said the tractor with which Watts was cutting grass had bullet holes in the tyres.