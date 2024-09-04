Farmers upset as Udecott repossess Diego Martin land

Bagatelle, Diego Martin farmer Avellino Thomas, stands outside a bulldozed section of land occupied by his family for agricultural use. On Monday, representatives of Udecott destroyed several beds of fresh vegetables while repossessing the land. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Farmers were upset on Tuesday as state lands they claimed to have occupied for over 50 years was repossessed by the Urban Development Corporation of TT (Udecott) to prepare for phase two of the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

A statement from Udecott on September 3 said it secured the lands to begin construction works.

"This project would complement phase one, strategically providing educational, sporting and recreational facilities for the community."

The statement listed a home-work centre, children's play park, a community playfield, two multi-purpose hard courts, a swimming pool, a pavilion, public wash rooms and an electric kiosk.

Udecott said the area that was repossessed had been occupied by three "illegal occupiers" who were engaged in agricultural production.

Newsday visited the site at Savannah Trace No 2, Diego Martin, on Tuesday and spoke with two of the occupiers.

The first farmer directly affected by Udecott's actions on September 3 asked not to be named.

He said around 7.30 am on September 3, Udecott and its contractors came to the corner of Savannah and Mahogany Trace, after serving them an eviction notice on August 30.

"The notice that was given, wasn't given to an individual, but was stuck on the fence last Friday (August 30)."

"Yesterday (September 2), a (named) subcontractor called and said the demolition of the property would take place this morning (September 3)."

He said Udecott representatives, the police and the contractors were present.

"They used a four-and-a-quarter-inch grinder to grind out the padlock on the main gate, while they opened the side gate with the keys (hence it was not cut).

"They proceeded to use the backhoe to plough through the eggplants, straight to a shed we had used to hold chemicals. They then came through the fig and then the soursop and the sweet peppers."

He said Udecott "changed their mind" about continuing, after talking to "individuals who were around."

"They had some negotiation that allowed my family members to take pictures – not on the property – as they locked them out of the garden."

He claimed the contractors now had the keys to the property, but would allow the farmers to come on September 4 and 5 to harvest what remained.

Newsday asked the farmer who owned the land and how long it had been occupied by the family.

"That is a ticklish question. The land, like all other state land is owned by the government. We have occupied the land (agricultural wise) for over 50 years."

Avelino Thomas, 46, has also occupied space on the land for agricultural purposes and vividly remembers playing and being a part of the land since 1986 (aged 8).

He said negotiations between Udecott and the farmers began in 2020.

The statement from Udecott on September 3 confirmed talks initially begun in 2020 with the occupiers.

"Alternative parcels were found in Tucker Valley to facilitate relocations. The crops were also valued in order to provide compensation."

Thomas said owing to covid, negotiations stalled but restarted this year.

"The talks was about relocation, and we said we did not mind, but it (the land at the new location) was have to be equal (to the land in Savannah Trace).

"They said they had a spot in the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA)."

He said both parties went to Chaguaramas to view the land.

"They gave us a CDA application form and told us to apply for the land and gave us two weeks."

Thomas said after viewing the lands and having talks with the family, they could not accept.

"Even while we were on the land, I told Udecott and the CDA this was "a backward step."

"We planting garden for the last 52 years, we don't want to go Tucker Valley on a land that is not cleared."

Thomas said a Udecott representative called and asked why the family did not apply for the Tucker Valley lands.

He said the family did not have the resources to clear the lands. The representative asked if the land was cleared, would the family apply, to which Thomas replied, "We would consider it."

He said he did not get a reply "for some time," but in roughly July or August, Udecott had a meeting with them at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

He said Udecott brought an agreement which stated the Tucker Valley land would be cleared and water "organised."

Thomas said, "We asked for the land cleared, water, electricity and a paved road, because that's what we have here. We cannot negotiate for less. It has to be exact or better!"

Thomas said they did not sign the agreement.

He claimed Udecott started "jumbeeing" him, after which he hired an attorney.

Thomas said Udecott asked for proof of time of occupancy on the land.

Thomas said, "We were in the process of that. We have authorisation from the Ministry of Agriculture – for agricultural purposes – and authorisation from (the Commissioner of) State Lands – for occupation to make agriculture."

The statement from Udecott said one of the three occupiers accepted a parcel of land and compensation for his crops.

It also claimed, "The two other occupiers refused the offer of land and compensation for the existing crops, instead requesting exorbitant sums of over $1.1 million each."

"They were served with notices to vacate the lands by the Office of the Commissioner of State Lands."

Thomas said compensation was never agreed upon (for him and his uncle).

He claimed they offered him $11,000 for the crops on the land, and that offer was later doubled.

Thomas said they planned to take legal action against Udecott.

The statement from Udecott concluded, "The community would be able to enjoy use of the homework centre, playfield and hard courts in December and the remaining facilities in 2025."

Newsday tried to contact Diego Martin North/East MP Colm Imbert by WhatsApp and phone call, but the message did not deliver and the call went to voicemail.

Newsday also tried to contact mayor of Diego Martin, Akeliah Glasgow-Warner for comment on the situation, but a WhatsApp message and a call went unanswered.