Conundrumfor Trump

Donald Trump -

THE EDITOR: The September 10 Trump-Harris debate coming live on television will be the political Waterloo of a convicted felon who is coming up against a most confident, skilful and mature prosecutor in Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump cannot hold his thought for too long without drifting aimlessly into embarrassing cognitive dissonance and personal attacks on Harris.

The mere appearance of Harris as his contender will further aggravate his mental imbalance.

Harris has emerged as more articulate, confident and laser-focused on salient campaign issues. She will emerge from that debate having established an insurmountable lead and plateau to a new high in her gathering campaign.

Her acceptance speech delivered at the Democratic National Convention and her showing during the first CNN interview has enhanced her candidacy, eating away at Trump’s lead over Joe Biden.

As the campaigns evolve Trump is making too many enforced errors against the advice of his handlers.

Over 200 influential Republicans have distanced themselves from Trump and are openly endorsing Harris's candidacy because the Democrats have taken over the cardinal values and political mores that the Republican Party once espoused and monopolised.

Harris is leading in five of the six battle ground states.

The Republican Party has declined into a cult led by a maverick convict with 34 charges.

I cannot understand how the American electorate that was once politically savvy, astute and discriminating in judgement can condone and support a convicted felon who committed the cardinal sin of spurring the invading of Capitol Hill by an unruly mob, after he lost the 2020 election, can still be a presidential candidate who is threatening either to stop or ban elections or both from being held after he wins.

His candidacy and close showing in the several polls that are being conducted is an international disgrace to right thinking people and a blot on the American sagacity and claim to be the citadel of democracy.

STEPHEN KANGAL

Caroni