Children kept home until Mayaro school gets furniture

File photo of the Mayaro Secondary School -

MAYARO Secondary School PTA president Nathalie Chattergoon has promised daily protests until the Ministry of Education rectifies the school's furniture shortage and infrastructural issues.

Parents picketed the school on September 4 over the issue.

Chattergoon told Newsday there is not enough furniture for the estimated 400 students registered at the school.

"The country is run through Mayaro/Guayaguayare because the oil industry is in Mayaro/Guayaguayare, and for our school to be like that, it is very very sad to know our children have to go through this."

Chattergoon said even teachers have no desks or chairs and must teach a class for a 45-minute period or even a 90-minute double period on their feet. She said some teachers have even resorted to holding classes in the corridors.

TT Unified Teachers Association president Martin Lum Kin supported the PTA, saying this was not a new issue for the school.

"It has been years since they had replacement or replenishment of furniture at this school, and we are also seeing (the same thing) at the majority of schools throughout Trinidad and Tobago (TT).

"This issue is seriously affecting the teaching and learning process, the delivery of the curriculum, as students have to stand and take notes or engage in exercises of the various subject areas.

"This is a critical and crucial issue which has the potential to cripple the education system in TT."

Because of the furniture shortage, the school has implemented a shift system. A schedule sent to parents said form two students will have classes on September 5 and 6, form three students on September 9 and 10, form one students on September 11 and 12. Forms four, five and six students will have classes daily from September 5.

The letter said this schedule would be in effect until September 13.

"It is very sad to know your child has to be going to school...on a rotational basis to get an education in this 20th century (sic)."

Chattergoon said many parents, including herself, will be keeping their children home until the problem is resolved.

Additionally, she said the school needs infrastructural repairs, as the roof at the front of the building has collapsed and many parts pose a safety risk for students.

"Our school is just as important as any other school in Trinidad. Our children's education is as important as any prestige secondary school in Trinidad."

In a release on September 4, Mayaro MP Rushton Paray also backed the PTA, calling on Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly to take immediate action.

"It is inconceivable that in this day and age, our children are being subjected to such adverse conditions. The Ministry of Education must act swiftly and decisively to rectify these issues. The future of our children cannot be compromised due to negligence or bureaucratic delays."

Dr Gadsby-Dolly told Newsday an investigation needs to be done at the school.

"While the need for schools to upgrade and replace school furniture is acknowledged, for a school that was in full operation two months ago to immediately require 190 chairs and tables requires deeper investigation. The school supervisor has been assigned this task."

She said additional money was given to the ministry to buy furniture during the vacation.

"While the procurement is being done, the MoE has collaborated with its Nursing Department and COSTAATT (College of Science Technology and Applied Arts of TT) to source surplus furniture, which will be used to alleviate critical challenges."