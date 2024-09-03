UWI sends condolences to family, friends of Sir Shridath Ramphal

Sir Shridath Ramphal -

UWI vice-chancellor Prof Sir Hilary Beckles has extended condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Sir Shridath “Sonny” Ramphal, who died on Friday.

In a statement from UWI on Monday, Beckles expressed his condolences on behalf of the university, recognising Ramphal's stature as a distinguished scholar and statesman whose contributions to the university, the region, and the world cannot be forgotten.

“Sonny contributed much to the development of Caribbean civilisation and institutions. I am sorry for his passing, but I am proud of his contributions. In every sense he was one of our greatest leaders and impactful citizens.”

UWI said Ramphal served as its chancellor between 1989-2003.

“A tribute to his contribution to the university's mission and vision is the Shridath Ramphal Centre for International Trade Law, Policy, and Services. It was named after Sir Shridath in recognition of this distinguished Caribbean statesman's critical role in shaping the region's trade and economic development policies during the early days of independence. This centre aims to develop trade capacity and develop innovative trade solutions for the Caribbean region.”

It said Ramphal played various exemplary and pioneering roles during his career, including serving as the Commonwealth Secretary General, Guyana's Foreign Affairs Minister, the British West Indies Federation's Assistant Attorney General and the West Indian Commission's chairman.

He served as the first director general of Caricom's Office of Trade Negotiations, now known as the Caribbean Regional Negotiating Machinery.

“It was Sonny's mission to promote both democracy and regionalism. In his role as a legal draftsman, he worked on the constitutions of the West Indies Federation and Guyanese Independence. As an architect of multi-racial democracy in the post-colonial period, he played a crucial part.

“He was instrumental in securing the Treaty of Chaguaramas, which has served to preserve and protect the regional character of the UWI. A first for the Commonwealth, he made history as its first Secretary General from a “third world” country. In his long service as Secretary General of the Commonwealth, he played an important diplomatic role in ending apartheid and freeing Nelson Mandela.”

Beckles extended heartfelt condolences to all those whose lives Ramphal had touched.

“We will honour his memory by upholding the values and principles he stood for. May the soul of Sonny rest in peace.”

Ramphal’s son-in-law Sir Ronald Saunders said via WhatsApp that funeral arrangements were still being made and would be announced soon.