Presentation College, Chaguanas wants robotics recognised as a sport

THE Presentation College, Chaguanas (PCC) robotics team hopes that someday soon robotics will be recognised as a sport in Trinidad and Tobago.

They believe that robotics deserves recognition, “since much like traditional sports, it requires dedication, teamwork, and relentless practice to succeed.”

The team’s adviser /teacher Tricia Singh told Newsday in an interview on August 29, “We met with representatives from the Ministry of Sport and the meeting was fruitful where we were guided on how we can achieve this feat in the future.”

Singh said the school plans to launch TT Robotics, an NGO based at the college, that will to go throughout the country and expose more areas to robotics and STEM.

She says they hope to launch before the end of the year.

The robotics team will take part in the First Global Robotics Challenge to be held in Athens, Greece from September 26-29 for the second year.

The theme is New Technologies: Feeding the Future.

In a news release the team said, “We strive to have it recognised as a legitimate sport to inspire our youth to be athletes. We have engaged with school supervisors, mayors, and ministers, pitching the benefits of robotics and its potential to make a significant impact on our youth and community.”

They believe the future of robotics in TT will experience exponential growth as more people get involved and see its benefits.

The team said, despite TT’s small size, it can be a world leader in technology.

Robotics is rapidly gaining popularity in TT, with many local competitions held among secondary schools, the release said. It said robotics challenges participants to think critically, solve complex problems, and work with the latest technological advancements.

The team said, their journey in robotics taught them valuable lessons in teamwork, innovation, and perseverance.

“We are tasked with finding innovative solutions to global food sustainability, combining robotics with cutting-edge technologies to address one of the most pressing challenges of our time.

“Competing in this international arena, we are driven by the same intensity and focus that defines any sport, and we believe that robotics should be recognised alongside them. It pushes our limits, not just in technical skills, but in collaboration and problem-solving on a global scale.

“Our love for STEM, particularly building and mechanical drawing, physics, and computer science, has been a driving force for our dedicated members. We are passionate about problem-solving and working together in the sport of robotics, and are pushing for its national recognition as a sport.”

Representing TT on a global stage is a source of immense pride for us, they added.

The team values frequent meetings, communication, and team-building exercises to foster collaboration. “We appreciate the diverse backgrounds and skills of our members, and we rely on a clear hierarchy to function as a well-oiled machine.

“We look forward to the cultural exchanges, challenges, connections, and friendships we will make in Athens. Most of all, we are excited about the road ahead and how our efforts will impact the world around us.”

First Global plays a pivotal role in this, uniting teams from around the world to tackle real-world issues through robotics and engineering.

Singh said the PCC robotics team is made up of 13 dedicated individuals from diverse backgrounds, united by their passion for STEM.

The members, aged 16-18, are all in upper and lower sixth forms, and have participated in various local and international challenges, notably the First Lego League and the First Global Challenge.

The team takes pride in having placed first in the Environmental Category at First Global Challenge, along with winning several other medals and social media awards.

They won three awards in Singapore – the social media award, the award for unity and they placed third of 191 countries Clara Barton Award for Helping Hands by showing camaraderie to other countries.

This year’s theme, focused on robotics as a sport and feeding the future, also resonates with the team very much, “We are committed to addressing and raising local awareness of global issues such as global warming, hunger, and the energy crisis through our robotics projects. By merging our love for robotics with social responsibility, we aim to make a positive impact on the world.”

Principal Dr Rene Wihby said, “We at Presentation College Chaguanas strive for excellence in everything that we do. At the 2024 First Global Challenge in Athens. Greece, we have an opportunity to show to the world our country’s youth who are extremely intelligent, talented, creative and resilient. We will represent our country with pride and succeed well in the competition.”

The TT First Global 2024 team

Students

Xavier Blache

Xavier Edwards

Kovid Capildeo

Justin Basdeo

Sameer Badree

Teachers

Tricia Singh

Collin Samaru