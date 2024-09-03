'Kid' on trial for killing ex-friend in Fyzabad in 2015

Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds -

The brother of a 2015 murder victim took the witness stand on September 3 and recalled the moments leading up to the tragedy in Fyzabad.

Rodney Gloud was shot around 4.15 pm on April 29, 2015, at Delhi Road, in the front yard of the family's home.

He died shortly afterwards at the Siparia District Health Facility.

Gloud's brother Allister was one of two state witnesses who gave evidence before High Court judge Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds and a jury in the Trinidad South District Court in Princes Town, which also houses the Family Court.

A fellow villager, Makesi "Kid" Felix, is on trial charged with Gloud's murder.

Allister, a former soldier, testified that the accused and his dead brother used to be friends and often played draughts together. He, too, also played draughts with the accused, whom he knew about ten years before the killing.

Allister said Felix usually visited Gloud at home using a back entrance through a track.

Gloud and Felix's friendship ended sometime before the killing.

Allister said his now-deceased mother lived on the first floor of the family's two-storey house and had been at home when the shooting happened.

Allister lives on the ground floor with his wife and child.

Moments before Gloud was shot, the brothers were talking in the yard near a mango tree. Gloud asked him for money, and he replied that he did not have any, but promised to check.

One of Gloud's friends came into the yard to visit Gloud. After a short time, the friend walked to his car at the front of the house and Allister walked to his front door.

The friend then shouted, "Gunman," and ran back into the yard for cover.

Allister saw the shooter, whom he identified as Felix, at the front gate with a gun, struggling to put on a "Marvin Gaye" (knitted beanie) hat. The hat, which had two holes in it, fell to the ground.

The gunman shot towards Allister, who hid behind a post near some steps. The shooter walked into the yard, shot Gould, and left.

With the help of the friend, Allister took Gloud to the health facility.

In cross-examination, Allister said he picked up the hat, but could not recall what he did with it. He said he saw and removed part of an ammunition shell that was stuck near his brother's neck.

Photographer WPC Sadey Blaize was the first for the day to take the witness stand, as the state's seventh witness. Five photographs of the crime scene were tendered into evidence.

Attorneys Michelle Ali and Shaun Morris represented the accused.

Attorneys Charmaine Samuel and Gilliana Guy prosecuted for the State.

The prosecution has a total of 16 witnesses.

The trial resumes on September 4.