Globalisation an opportunity, not threat

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Lincoln holder

THE EDITOR: While I respect the sentiments expressed by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on the occasion of our nation’s 62nd Independence Day, I must disagree with the underlying message that TT’s sovereignty is under threat from globalisation and international co-operation.

First, the claim that globalisation erodes our sovereignty overlooks the benefits it brings to our small nation. In an interconnected world, collaboration with international organisations and global corporations allows us access to resources, technologies and markets that would otherwise be beyond our reach. This access strengthens our economy, improves our healthcare, and fosters innovation in critical sectors such as energy and IT.

Furthermore, the notion that international corporations and oversight bodies dictate our laws is an oversimplification. TT, like any sovereign nation, has the power to negotiate terms and conditions in any international agreement.We engage in these global relationships not as subservient partners, but as equal participants seeking mutual benefit. Our ability to adapt and thrive in a globalised economy is a testament to our sovereignty, not a diminishment of it.

The criticism of the global response to the covid19 pandemic, including the role of the WHO and the acceptance of vaccines, fails to recognise the extraordinary circumstances under which these decisions were made.

The pandemic was an unprecedented global crisis that required co-ordinated international action to save lives. The vaccines, while not without their challenges, were a crucial tool in controlling the spread of the virus and preventing countless deaths. The decisions made during this time were based on the best available scientific evidence, not coercion or hysteria.

The internet and social media, while certainly powerful tools that can influence public opinion, also provide a platform for free expression and the exchange of ideas. Rather than being a tool of oppression, the internet has empowered citizens to hold their governments accountable, engage in meaningful dialogue, and advocate for change.

The challenge lies in ensuring that this space remains open and free from harmful manipulation, which is a responsibility we all share as global citizens.

To suggest that we are still "yoked to our colonial masters" undermines the progress we have made as a nation since gaining independence. While we face challenges in areas such as finance, health and education, these are not evidence of continued colonial subjugation, but rather issues that every nation faces in varying degrees.

Our path to self-sufficiency is ongoing, and it is through continued engagement with the global community, not isolation, that we will achieve our goals.

Independence is not merely about severing ties with external powers, it is about having the capacity to engage with the world on our own terms, to choose our alliances, and to shape our future. True sovereignty in the modern world comes from a nation’s ability to leverage its strengths in co-operation with others while protecting its interests.

In conclusion, rather than viewing globalisation as a threat, we should see it as an opportunity to advance our national interests and improve the lives of our citizens. Our independence is not under siege, it is being exercised every day in how we navigate and influence the global landscape.

Let us focus on building a future where TT thrives as a fully sovereign nation, confident in its place in the world and unafraid to engage with it.

TT, let us continue to work together to secure our nation's prosperity and autonomy for generations to come.

G ELIAS

Cascade