European Super League in different structure

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I can only see Real Madrid winning the Champions League again this season. Jeez, what a team they've got.

The new format of the Champions League now makes the competition more of a league compared to the cup competition format it was famous for. Now there aren't groups any more but rather pots where there is that preliminary phase and the top four in each pot qualify for the round of 16 thereafter and clubs play each other once versus home and away previously.

I think the excuse that it was done to make it more competitive is nonsense. The scrapping of the away goal rule made it boring so that they can justify the new format. At the same time, it used to be that teams already qualify by match day four or five and then some teams have to depend on those mathematically out to get something from them to go through, so I guess this preliminary round deals with that.

At a glance this is basically the European Super League in a different incarnation without the politics and football gouging. The only thing constant in life is change and, hopefully, this new format puts an end to Real Madrid's reign and makes Arsenal FC go all the way! Come on, you Gunners.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas