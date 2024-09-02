Weather system moves away from Trinidad and Tobago

An aerial view of Port of Spain. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

ALL adverse weather warnings have been lifted by the TT Meteorological Services (TTMS) after an area of disturbed weather moved away from Trinidad and Tobago and the Lesser Antilles.

A press release on September 2 said that the TTMS, which has been closely monitoring the system, reported that it has moved away from the Lesser Antilles and is currently over the Caribbean Sea.

As of 8 am on September 2, the Met Office said, the disturbance was approximately 195 km west of the Lesser Antilles, with trailing isolated thunderstorms still affecting parts of the region. Throughout the day, this system is expected to continue its westward movement over the Caribbean Sea, further away from the Lesser Antilles.

This disturbance, the Met Office said, has a low potential for tropical cyclone development over the next 48 hours as it moves westward, and no longer poses any threat to Trinidad and Tobago or Grenada and its dependencies.