Stop pussyfooting on crime

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the persistent and troubling issue of serious crime in Trinidad and Tobago, particularly in relation to the People's National Movement (PNM) and its historical handling of this critical matter.

For decades, TT has grappled with escalating crime rates, including violent crimes that have caused immeasurable distress and fear among our citizens. The PNM, as a prominent political entity with the longest time spent in government post-independence, has consistently faced scrutiny for its approaches to crime prevention and law enforcement, and rightfully so. Despite various proposed strategies over the years, the results have often fallen short of expectations due to continuous implementation failures. This is a weakness demonstrated across the board with the PNM in its current and past incarnations.

One does not have to venture too far to recall that former PM, the late Patrick Manning lost the 2010 election, called ahead of time, due to many factors such as corruption, nepotism but most importantly a sharp increase in murders and kidnappings.

The recurring nature of these issues prompts us to question the effectiveness and adaptability of the PNM's crime-fighting policies. It is crucial to recognise that historical failures are not merely the result of changing crime trends or external factors but may also reflect systemic inadequacies in policy design and execution.

The mishandling of the Venezuelan crisis has further hamstrung our efforts with boatloads of guns, gangs and drugs entering our porous borders at will. The failure to categorise the exodus as a refugee crisis, arguably to preserve relations with Nicolas Maduro, has robbed TT of funding from the UN and other bodies who assist developing countries and those taking on refugees during crisis. Further, the failure to properly register, identify and record the entry of Venezuelans into TT has left our “intelligence” agencies clueless as to which persons are here to meaningfully contribute, versus those here to take advantage of our failing national security apparatus and further cartel expansion.

Furthermore, the public's trust in law-enforcement agencies and the broader justice system is vital for effective crime prevention. There have been numerous instances where community relations has deteriorated, and confidence in the police has waned, partially due to perceived mismanagement, inefficiencies, and corruption. The PNM's inability to address these issues robustly has only compounded the problem, leaving citizens feeling abandoned and vulnerable. The repeated interference into the conduct of our independent institutions, the selection of incompetent or inadequate commissioners of police and further, the direct conflict between these office-holders and members of the government, has further eroded public trust and confidence.

As we look towards the upcoming general election, it is imperative that we take emotion, sentimentality, and past political affiliation out of our minds and critically evaluate past performance and demand more innovative and effective solutions.

Political pussyfooting is no longer acceptable, bloodshed stains our streets, and our children are dying. Drastic and immediate solutions are required, and we must mute the background noise, pay attention to those demonstrating the clear political will to improve our nation. Policies and proposals must be outlined during the campaign with a clear implementation plan and for those who have failed previously, accountability is required.

In conclusion, while the PNM has had umpteen opportunities since independence to address the issue of serious crime, its historical record suggests a lack of political will, willingness to take accountability for failed policies and a general lazy approach to the safety of our citizens. At the post-Cabinet press briefing on August 28, Dr Rowley said it best himself: he is not to be blamed for the crime situation. Maybe it is time for a prime minister who is willing to accept the challenge and tackle serious crime head-on.

RISHI N D TRIPATHI

via e-mail