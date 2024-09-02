Police wound 2, arrest 7 in Manzanilla shoot-out

A Taurus 9mm pistol with magazine and ammunition found during a police exercise in Manzanilla -

Northern Division police have arrested seven people after wounding two of them during a shootout at a house in Manzanilla on August 31. Police also seized a pistol and a hand grenade during the exercise.

In a statement on September 1, police said Northern Division Task Force officers went to a house on Calypso Road, Manzanilla to execute a search warrant for guns and ammunition.

When they got there, they saw a group of men at the front of the house. The men saw the police and ran toward the back of the house with officers giving chase.

During the chase, police say one of the men turned and pointed what seemed to be a gun at the officers. Police say the officers shot at the men in accordance with the service's use-of-force policy and wounded two "Spanish nationals."

When police searched the men, ages 27 and 36, one was found with a magazine with seven rounds of 9mm ammunition in his pants pocket and the other was found with a grenade in a bandanna respectively.

Police searched the house and found a 9mm Taurus pistol with two black magazines and six rounds of ammunition.

Five more people who were in the house were arrested in connection to the find. They were all in their thirties.

The grenade was made safe and removed by the explosive detection and disposal unit of the Special Branch.