Ex-Naps principal gives Government failing grade on education

Minister of Education Nyan Gasby-Dolly, right, observes a broken window at the auditorium of St George’s College Barataria, as she takes a tour of the school on August 30. San Juan/ Barataria MP Saddam Hosein is on left. FILE PHOTO/ANGELO MARCELLE -

DR Michael Dowlath, former principal of Naparima College, appeared at a UNC briefing to lament the physical state of schools ahead of this week's opening plus staff shortages. He spoke on September 1 at UNC headquarters in Chaguanas, alongside Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein who voiced his own deep concern at a lack of repairs to St George's College, Barataria, ahead of opening on September 2.

Hosein said it was Dowlath's maiden UNC appearance.

Dowlath, a former chairman of the Accreditation Council of TT (ACTT), also alleged a worsening of pupils' exam results in both the SEA and CSEC Exams from 2015 (under the People's Partnership government) to present.

He cited newspaper reports of both TTUTA and the National Parent Teachers Association alleging they had heard little or nothing from the Ministry of Education about school repairs due in the July/August vacation.

"On the eve of the re-opening of schools, many principals have indicated that little or no work has been done to prepare schools for reopening. When $20 million has been allocated for vacation repairs, one must ask whether the priority in education changed? Is this sufficient?"

Dowlath said TTUTA president Martin Lum Kin had reported the ministry saying repairs depended on funds being released while fearing for the safety of pupils and teachers in schools in need of repair.

"There seems none or limited consultations by the minister and ministry with significant stakeholders including denominational boards about these critical schools’ repair programmes that must be completed for the beginning of the new school term."

Regarding the dilapidation at St George's greeting a party including Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly on August 30, Dowlath alleged, "It was clear that the minister was unaware of the state of the school before her visit."

He wondered when Marabella Anglican School would be opened, despite its handing over ceremony in August, as he lamented the high cost of transport paid by parents to send pupils to Gasparillo and elsewhere in the interim.

Dowlath alleged inadequate staff in many schools and a bureaucratic process to make appointments which burdened school administrators.

"When teachers are stressed by the system, how can they create the best teaching plans and learning experiences for our children?

"There seems to be a mismatch between the human resource needs of the ministry and the processes at the Teaching Service Commission."

He said amid inadequate staffing, many teachers ran more than one class and went the extra mile beyond their duty of care.

"Even principals sometimes have to be teaching and running the school, which creates a severe strain on the delivery of high-quality education.

"Are these amongst the many factors that contribute to the poor performance of our primary and secondary school students?"

Dowlath said high-quality education first required safe and secure schools with adequate staff.

"From my 20 years experience as a principal I know that through the school supervisors, all school principals send in on time all the data on staffing and school repairs. So where is the breakdown in having adequately staffed, safe and secure schools for the opening of the new school term tomorrow?"

Regarding lengthy delays in the Unimed health insurance plan reimbursing teachers for money they spent on medical costs, he asked, "Why do we have to wait for protests by the teachers’ union before any action is taken?"

Dowlath lamented the recent results in the SEA Exam in primary school and CSEC Exam in secondary school, saying the ministry had in 2021 identified 80 primary and 16 secondary schools (described by the ministry as schools of focus).

"It is clear that the existing primary school curriculum is not preparing the majority of students for success at secondary school."

He gave figures suggesting this year, 58 per cent of pupils scored over 50 per cent in the SEA Exam, compared to 90 per cent in 2015.

Further, Dowlath said this year, the very low-scoring pupils (scoring under 30 per cent in the SEA) amounted to 14 per cent, but nine years ago it was just one per cent.

"It is clear that the existing primary school curriculum is not preparing the majority of students for success at secondary school."

Dowlath offered remedies.

"For students who are differently abled and have different learning styles, I advocate for the using of AI learning tools.

"Teachers can use artificial intelligence tools in developing individualised learning plans and lesson plans for each student.

"Schools must also provide online support for learners."

He also lamented delays in telling parents of transfers of their children to closer schools, citing the case of a disabled father and his ill wife in south Trinidad who had to sell their car to send their child to school.

Regarding the CSEC maths results, where TT's pass rate of 42 per cent exceeded 36 per cent for the Caribbean, he said historically TT pupils outdid their regional peers.

Dowlath compared this year's pass rate of 42 per cent passing CSEC Maths to 46 per cent nine years ago. Further, he compared the 45 per cent of TT pupils passing five subjects including Maths to some 58 per cent in 2015.

Noting many form one pupils scoring under 30 per cent in the SEA Exam and having poor conduct and performance in secondary schools, he urged a look into primary schools to find the roots of these woes. He hoped the community police could help principals and deans to keep discipline in schools.

"We must be aware of the negative influences outside the school environment: drugs and violence."

He said school administrators must be trained to develop ways of keeping pupils engaged in positive, productive activities to allow them to express their creative talents and enjoy innovative ways of learning.

"Safe and secure schools are schools with a high level of student and teacher discipline.

"Teachers are highly motivated to teach and students are highly motivated to learn."