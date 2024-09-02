Cops: 3 Venezuelans victims of human trafficking

Raising the alarm on human trafficking. Source: charitynavigator.org -

THREE females, among them a 17-year-old minor, are believed to be victims of human trafficking over the weekend in south Trinidad.

Police from the Counter Trafficking Unit and Southern Division were working together to fight against such crime, senior police confirmed on September 2.

The Venezuelan victims, 17, 18, and 24, who were held against their will on August 30, escaped their captors on September 1 and are assisting with the investigation.

They were also reportedly sexually assaulted.

The police were tight-lipped but confirmed that $15,000 was demanded.

Without sharing details, police explained that the Venezuelan women might have fallen victim to human-trafficking networks and were recruited to come to the island with the promise of repaying for the trip including accommodation.

Their failure to pay might have led to the demand.

The police did not say if any suspects were held.

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is observed annually on July 30, as proclaimed by the UN General Assembly.

In June, the US Secretary of State's Traffic In Persons (TIP) report upgraded this country to Tier 2.

This tier suggests governments of these countries do not fully meet the minimum standards for eliminating trafficking but are making significant efforts to do so.

The report said the Trinidad and Tobago Government demonstrated an overall increase in efforts compared with the previous reporting period.