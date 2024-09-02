Chaguanas mayor complains about Bridal Road, Perseverance Road bridges

Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

CHAGUANAS Mayor Faaiq Mohammed has expressed concerns about what he described as two infrastructural issues in Chaguanas.

In a statement issued on September 1, Mohammed was concerned about the recent installation of speed humps on the Perseverance Road bridge.

"While the intention behind these humps is to manage speed and enhance safety, the choice of design has unfortunately created significant problems."

Mohammed said the humps were short and high, forcing vehicles to come to a complete stop before crossing.

"This abrupt halting not only causes severe traffic congestion during peak hours but also introduces a risk of accidents as drivers are forced to brake suddenly."

The other matter raised by Mohammed was about a part of the roadway near the newly constructed Bridal Road bridge.

He claimed the area was showing signs of structural failure.

Mohammed said a failure in the roadway threatened the stability of the bridge and posed a serious risk to all who used it.

"The bridge is a key connector for our community, and any compromise in its integrity could have catastrophic consequences."

Mohammed has asked the Works and Transport Ministry for a detailed explanation on the humps on the Perseverance Road bridge and a thorough inspection of the roadway near the Bridal Road bridge.

In the case of Perseverance Road bridge, Mohammed proposed that alternative measures be explored to control speed without disrupting traffic flow.

On the area of concern near the Bridal Road bridge, Mohammed said, "It is imperative that we address any weaknesses in the roadway without delay to prevent any possibility of a failure that could endanger lives."

He promised his office would continue to monitor both issues.

Mohammed also promised to do what he could to ensure the Works and Transport Ministry addresses these matters.