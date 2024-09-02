AG Reginald Armour resumes duties

Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC. - File photo

ATTORNEY General Reginald Armour has resumed his ministerial duties after being out of the country on private business.

A statement issued by the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs on September 2, said Armour returned to Trinidad and Tobago on September 1.

Armour thanked Energy Minister Stuart Young and Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales for acting on his behalf, at different times over the last month, while he was abroad.

Young was appointed to act as prime minister on September 1, when the Prime Minister left for the US to undergo routine medical checks.

Dr Rowley indicated he would be going for scheduled medical tests in the US, when he addressed a post-Cabinet news conference on August 25.

In a statement on September 1, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said in his absence, Young will act as prime minister.

Young, who is also a Minister in the OPM and PNM chairman, first acted as prime minister in July when Rowley was attending a Caricom heads of government meeting in Grenada.

Before this, Finance Minister Colm Imbert acted as prime minister in Rowley's absence.

Imbert was out of Trinidad and Tobago on vacation in July, around the same time that Rowley was in Grenada.

Young has also acted as attorney general at times when Armour is out of the country.