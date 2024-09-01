Usha Ramlakhan: from humble beginnings to author

Usha Ramlakhan -

EDUCATION PSYCHOLOGIST Usha Ramlakhan has come a long way from

her humble beginnings in Felicity, Chaguanas.

Her father died when she was six and her mother, a housewife at the time, became a single parent and had to work several jobs to care for her eight children.

While her mother could not read or write, she believed education could change a person’s life,

so encouraged her children to study hard.

Ramlakhan took the opportunities she was given and did so – and has recently published her first book.

About her mother, Ramlakhan said, “She wasn’t able to guide me in what path I should go. She just wanted me to go to school and learn so I could be somebody in life someday. And she was right. I am where I am today because of an education.”

When she finished school, she knew she wanted to get a degree, but did not know what she wanted to do as a career. But she received a scholarship from the church she attended and that started her on her path.

“That is how my life changed, when I was able to go to school and get a degree because of that scholarship. After that, I got a job as a guidance counsellor and, back then, there was GATE (Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses) so I was able to pay for myself to get a masters.”

She attended the University of the Southern Caribbean (USC), where she earned a BSc in business education in 2007, making her the first in her family to graduate from a university.

Ramlakhan said her mother died just over 12 years ago, but she was able to see her daughter get her bachelor’s and first master’s degree, and see that education made in difference in her youngest daughter’s life.

“I encourage single parents too continue to work and push your children. It doesn’t matter where you come from but where you are going. It matters that you believe in yourself, you believe in your children and you push them to do better.”

While doing her first degree, Ramlakhan met people in the field of psychology. Some were her lecturers. She admired them and saw who she wanted to be. They, in turn, encouraged and mentored her, which led her to study psychology.

In 2010 she graduated with a master’s in educational psychology from Andrews University,

Michigan, through its affiliation with the USC, and got a master’s in educational administration and leadership from the USC in 2019.

She has also taken numerous courses in counselling topics over the years.

Ramlakhan said she felt her career found her, as counselling came naturally to her. It allowed her to help others and promote mental health. And the more she made a difference in people’s lives, the more she grew to love it and the more rewarding it became.

She sees herself as an advocate for mental health, as she frequently posts about it on social media, speaks about it, lectures on it and tries to address the stigma. Her aim is to bring more awareness and compassion to those with mental health issues.

“For me counselling is very meaningful and impactful. It’s an opportunity for me to help people to grow, make changes in their lives so that they can make a more positive impact on society."

Ramlakhan is an adjunct lecturer at the University of the Southern Caribbean and at the CTS College of Business and Computer Science Ltd.

She also owns her own business, Dare2Live Coaching Services, which she founded in 2018. There she runs workshops and short courses in mental health and provides therapy online. She has several therapists and psychologists working with Dare2Live who specialise in various areas, including marriage counselling, psycho-educational evaluations, trauma, a clinical psychologist, a mediator and even a pastor for Christian counselling.

“It depends on the need. Once people reach out to me, I can then make a referral once I do the intake and find out what the nature of the situation is.”

She started offering workshops during covid19 and, seeing people’s interest, she developed several six-week Introduction to Counselling courses, including introductions to psychology, cognitive behavioural therapy and grief counselling.

Educational psychologists work with educators, administrators, teachers and students to analyse how to help people learn best. So, appropriately, she has also worked as a guidance counsellor and school psychologist in the primary and secondary-school system.

Ramlakhan explained that her new book, A Guided Journal for Managing Anxiety, is about managing anxiety to help and empower people to take control of their mental health through journalling, and describes it as "a counsellor in a book."

Published by CHF Publishing House, it has prompts, reflection and mindfulness exercises, and other activities helpful to managing stress and anxiety. It teaches how to self-care and develop an attitude of gratitude, and includes tips to re-frame negative thoughts into positive ones, as well as numerous coping tips people could practise and find out which works best for them.

“The questions a counsellor would ask someone who’s managing anxiety, those are some of the questions in the book. So when people engage with the prompts, they would gain insight to the symptoms of anxiety and if they’re experiencing any themselves, recognise triggers and find the best coping mechanisms for themselves.

“Remember, all the activities would not work for everyone. What would work for you would not necessarily work for me. So through using the book and trying out all the different activities and tips, you have to find what works for you and do more of it.”

She said there were people who could not afford to go for therapy, so the book could provide guidance and support. Also, many people are reluctant to admit they struggle with anxiety because they feel judged or misunderstood. The book addresses the stigma around mental health as it reminds people “it’s okay to not be okay” and seeking help is

a sign of strength.

“While the book helps people to manage anxiety, it does not negate therapy if your anxiety is affecting your daily life in a way you’re not able to function well. Then it would be best to see a therapist, because you may be at a level where you may need medication, so you may need to see someone who could prescribe it.”

She said the idea of the book came about during the pandemic.

At that time she offered free counselling through social media. A lot of people reached out to her and she learned about the things they were struggling with and going through.

Some could not afford therapy but she wanted a way to help them become more aware of themselves, reduce their stress and create a more balanced life.

She said it was also a resource counsellors could use with their clients to help along the process.

“The slogan in my private practice is Dare to Live Your Best Life Now. I believe in encouraging people to continuously grow both personally and professionally. And as I must practise what I preach, I believe in continuously learning and investing in my personal development.”

As a result, she is looking forward to one day completing the PhD in educational psychology she had to put on hold for personal reasons.

“I have a lot going on, but I love it. I love being busy. When I come home from work, I don’t sit down in front the TV. I love to be productive. This is my drive. This is my joy.

“If I had a husband and kids I would reduce my schedule to focus on family time. In the meantime, I will continue to build myself, work on my own goals and plans and continue to do things.”

She added that everyone has their own path to walk, so marriage should not be the goal. Instead, happiness should be. So if marriage happens for her, it will be because of love and happiness, not out of some imagined obligation.

Ramlakhan said even though her life is busy, she still makes time to socialise. She said balance is important to mental health, so she goes out, spends time with family and friends, goes to church, runs 5Ks and hikes, all of which she enjoys.

A Guided Journal for Managing Anxiety is available at Scribbles and Quills Ltd and Book Pavilion in Chaguanas, Paper Based Bookshop in St Clair, on Amazon or by messaging Ramlakhan on the Dare2Live Facebook page or at 723-3999.