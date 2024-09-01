UNC mourns Sir Shridath Ramphal

Sir Shridath Ramphal. -

THE Opposition UNC has offered condolences for former Commonwealth secretary general Sir Shridath Ramphal, 95, who died on August 30.

In a statement issued on the party's behalf, UNC PRO Dr Kirk Meighoo said, "It is with deep sadness that we mourn the loss of Sir Shridath Ramphal, a most prominent figure in recent Caribbean history."

He added that Ramphal's unwavering commitment to regional co-operation, diplomacy and justice has left an indelible mark on Caricom and the wider Commonwealth.

"His legacy as a distinguished Caribbean diplomat, jurist and statesman will forever be etched in our collective memory."

Meighoo said Ramphal's intellect, integrity and compassion were evident in every endeavour he undertook.

The Prime Minister, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, Guyanese President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali, former foreign affairs minister Winston Dookeran and Caricom chairman and Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell were among those who paid tribute to Ramphal on August 31.

Highlights of Sir Shridath "Sonny" Ramphal’s life

Born October 3, 1928 in New Amsterdam, Guyana (British Guiana at that time).

Educated at King’s College London and Gray’s Inn.

Second Commonwealth Secretary-General, 1970-1995.

Other positions: Justice and Foreign Affairs Minister of Guyana, chancellor of the University of Guyana and UWI

At 92, the first attorney to appear virtually before the International Court of Justice, during the covid19 pandemic, to represent Guyana in its border dispute with Venezuela over the Essequibo region.

Recipient of several awards including the Order of Caricom, Honorary Companion of the Order of Australia and the Order of the Companions of Oliver Tambo (South Africa).