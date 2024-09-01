Hayley Matthews: WCPL will help WI close international gap

Barbados captain Hayley Matthews kisses the Massy WCPL trophy after defeating TKR at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, August 29. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

HAYLEY Matthews, captain of the 2024 Massy Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) champions Barbados Royals, said the tournament will narrow the gap between the best international teams and the West Indies.

Matthews led the Barbados franchise to the WCPL title on August 29 with a four-wicket victory over Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. It was the second straight title for the Royals and they have now won two of the three tournaments since the WCPL bowled off in 2022.

Matthews, the West Indies captain, demonstrated her quality as she grabbed MVP honours after finishing with the most wickets and second among the runs. She picked up 11 wickets and scored 147 runs.

The West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup in October was named on August 29 with Matthews set to lead a 15-member team.

The Windies skipper said the WCPL is all part of the preparation process and will develop the women's game in the region.

In an interview following the final, Matthews said, "It is great prep for us coming here right before the World Cup and getting to have a look at everyone and an opportunity for everyone to get a lot of match practice and play under pressure situations as well.

"This tournament on a whole is just really good for us in the Caribbean and it helps bridge the gap between our regional level and international cricket. All in all, I think it was just really good we could have this prep before going over (to the World Cup)."

The WCPL featured three teams – Royals, TKR and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Matthews said the WCPL has helped her hone her skills as a leader. "I think I am learning a lot. I have obviously had the opportunity to captain the West Indies team over the last few years and I am definitely someone who is really open to just continue learning. I am really happy with the way we have been able to go about it this year, obviously going back-to-back now and (it) definitely means a lot to me and I know the Barbados supporters as well."

TKR had a shaky start to the tournament, starting with back-to-back losses. They bounced back with two straight wins, which earned the TT franchise a spot in the final.

TKR captain Deandra Dottin said, "From losing two games to (making) the final, so I am very proud."

Dottin, 33, was selected for the World Cup after announcing her desire to return to international cricket in July.

The destructive batter is anticipating the World Cup, saying, "I am definitely excited. It is actually time to put back on a show." Dottin spent two years away from international cricket.

In a video posted on the TKR X page (formerly Twitter), the players said they appreciated the support in the final and during the tournament. Top-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues said, "Hi, TKR fans, thank you so much especially for today, for coming out in large numbers and supporting us. Throughout the tournament you all have been great. Keep supporting us and we will work hard and come back stronger next time."

TKR spinner Anisa Mohammed said, "Thank you very much for supporting us. We appreciate it, we love you. Thank you."