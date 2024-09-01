4 outstanding women to be honoured at gala

Prof Judith Gobin. -

FOUR WOMEN who have contributed to the development of Trinidad and Tobago will be honoured by the International Women’s Forum Trinidad and Tobago at its third annual Inspirational Women Awards Gala on September 17 at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. The organisation is celebrating its tenth year.

IWFTT PRO Dr Indira Couch said a major part of the IWFTT’s thrust through the awards, which is its flagship event, is acknowledging, recognising and celebrating the work and contributions the recipients have made to Trinidad and Tobago.

In a release IWFTT said the Inspirational Legacy Award will go to Living Water Community co-founder Rhonda Mary Maingot.

“This award is reserved for a phenomenal woman whose lifetime of accomplishments has made an indelible mark on the national landscape. Maingot has dedicated almost 50 years to serving the needy in Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean. Her outreach includes shelters, rehabilitation centres for substance users, and programmes for the homeless, terminally ill, and abused. She is also the founder of the Trinity Communications Television Network.”

IWFTT said the Inspirational Champion of Women Award will be given to Deborah Christiana de Rosia, the director of four non-profits which create opportunities for women, men, and other young adults, through education and vocational training.

“Deborah founded the Eternal Light Community Vocational School and other facilities which provide care and shelter to battered women and their children, abandoned children and the elderly. In collaboration with the RC Archdiocese of Port of Spain, Deborah leads a team of persons to care for pregnant teenagers and a skills-training centre in Sea Lots to combat crime through training and employment.”

Prof Judith Gobin, the first female life sciences professor at UWI, will receive the Inspirational Advocate Award for her significant contributions to marine biology and environmental advocacy in the Caribbean.

“Prof Gobin played a key role in the 2023 historic ocean protection treaty and has published extensively on marine biodiversity. Her leadership in conservation and marine science education underscores her selection for this award.”

Akosua Dardaine-Edwards will receive the Inspirational Emerging Leader Award. Dardaine-Edwards founded the NiNa Foundation which supports girls and young women transitioning from the St Jude’s School.

“Akosua’s commitment to this cause has brought stability and positive influence to the lives of hundreds of young women and girls, empowering them with resilience, leadership skills, and employment opportunities.”

Previous recipients of the Inspirational Women Awards are Zalayhar Hassanali, widow of President Noor Hassanali, attorney Lynette Seebaran-Suite, UWI Prof Emerita Rhoda Reddock, activist Diana Mahabir-Wyatt, UWI St Augustine principal Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine and artist Anika Plowden-Corentin.

The International Women’s Forum is an international organisation of over 7,800 highly accomplished and high-achieving women in more than 33 countries on five continents and the Caribbean.

Speaking to Newsday by phone on Wednesday, IWFTT PRO Dr Indira Couch said the seeds of the organisation began in 2013 when then Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago managing director Anya Schnoor, already a member of IWF Jamaica, approached fellow director Gisele Marfleet about the idea of starting a chapter in Trinidad and Tobago.

“Marfleet remembers discussing the idea of creating a network that would be an alliance for Trinidad and Tobago’s professional women. The more they discussed it, the more excited they became about it and they reached out to IWF Jamaica president Pat Ramsey and she threw her personal support into supporting Trinidad and Tobago.”

Couch said Schnoor and Marfleet began connecting with like-minded professional women and the organisation had its first formal meeting in 2014 after receiving approval from IWF.

“They recognised there is abundance in terms of together, everyone can achieve more.

"They reached out to other executives like businesswoman Sandra Chin Yuen Kee and banker/attorney-at-law FCB CEO Sharon Christopher, who eventually became the IWFTT first president. The formal launch happened on September 1, 2014, with 25 members.”

Couch said the purpose of the organisation is to unite, inspire and celebrate accomplished women.

“Our members are women who have really excelled in their field and professional areas in Trinidad and Tobago locally, regionally, and internationally. Typically they are people who are aligned to leadership. We get nominations and there’s a process to go through to get membership. There are about 50 members.

“We want to advance exemplary leadership. We want to learn and support each other but we also want to empower the next generation of women leaders. We see it as an opportunity to celebrate each other and acknowledge the work, the difference we’re making in the world.”

Couch said IWFTT reaches out to young businesswomen through its NextGen mentoring programme, led by Georgina Terry. She said the programme is composed of women who want to mentor and coach younger women.

“Another major part of what we do is bringing the next generation along with us, because we want to support and coach and at least pave the way for them to be successful and to understand who they need to become and what are some of the things they need to do to be able to lead successfully as women.”

Couch said another programme accessible to IWFTT members is the IWF Fellows programme.

“We get nominations of women leaders in our society who want to advance their leadership. The Fellows programme is in its 28th year and it’s a 20-day programme which offers customised leadership training for female executives on their path to the C-Suite. The approach is very holistic and is focused on personal and professional development, career path, trajectory, and building a network for women to support each other.”

Couch said the fellowship is a paid course and IWFTT has been trying to raise funds toward paying for the course or creating a scholarship for women who may not be able to afford it. She said in many cases the woman’s company may pay for her.

She said so far there have been two IWFTT graduates, Guardian Insurance COO Shelly Sylvester and JMMB Investments Trinidad and Tobago CEO Tricia Kissoon.

Tickets for the IWFTT Inspirational Women Awards Gala and Dinner are available from committee members Anna-Maria (620 2515), Indira (398 8277), Joanne (723 9297) and Maureen (680 1012).