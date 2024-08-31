Why students fail maths

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: TT, why are our students failing maths in such large numbers? Here are my suggestions:

* Attitude toward learning the subject.

* Method of teaching.

* Lack of connection between the subject and students.

* Self-doubt.

* Low IQ.

* Short attention span.

* Lack of understanding about signs and symbols.

* Teacher-student ratio.

* Maths teachers not competent and versed in the subject.

* Required textbooks not accessible.

Proper guidance and regular practice will turn the tide in favour of students passing maths.

All students start each mathematics paper with 100 marks. What they end up with is what they did not lose by way of incorrect answers.

Dr F Ali, there is much work to be done. Yes, you can.

Fifty-eight per cent of students failed maths. Figures never lie.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town