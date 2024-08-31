Who to blame for Triniad and Tobago crime?

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I won't blame the US or Canada for crime in TT. The leader or government of TT has the responsibility safety and security of the country.

However, Prime Minister Rowley passes the buck or the blame to others. He continually has absolved himself as the person responsible for tackling crime.

He needs to look at how El Salvador did it. The Central American country was enveloped in crime and gang warfare, but has restored normalcy to the country. President Nayib Bukele took the criminals head on.

Bukele ruled by decree in order to save the citizens, and set aside the constitution to tackle crimes. It is said he behaved like a dictator but he did what was absolutely necessary to save the lives of his people. The choice was either stay calm and blame others or do something.

In TT, the rhetoric emanating from the Government is that it is not responsible for crime. Both the PM and his ministers appear to be spinning top in mud, none has any new ideas to introduce.

Well, if no plan is available and nothing seems to be working, why not dump the Privy Council resuscitate the death penalty, which is still on the books, and send a message to Amnesty International to take a walk.

By the way, the US is a major manufacturer and supplier of guns, some for a country’s safety and others for war, but blaming the US for exporting guns is a cop-out. Why not close the ports or put more emphasis on preventing illegal guns entering the country and stop blaming every Tom, Dick and Harry?

I believe the PM and his minister are fed up with ubiquitous crime, but they don’t have a sustainable solution or any new ideas, nor do they want to undertake a fearless approach. They instead absolve themselves from their responsibilities and keep blaming others.

JAY RAKHAR

New York