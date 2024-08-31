President: Independence means responsibility

President Christine Kangaloo. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

President Christine Kangaloo has said independence means being responsible and taking charge of TT’s national identity, ethos and spirit.

In her Independence Day message, Kangaloo said the day gave the public the opportunity, if not the obligation, to reflect on the significance of the Independence experiment and evaluate its success.

“This requires our taking a fair, but critical look at ourselves. It requires us to consider whether we, as a society and as individuals, have embraced all that comes with being truly independent.

“It requires us to ask ourselves whether we are willing to make the changes and to take the steps, which, as daunting as they may seem, are required to be taken in order for us fully to realise independence.”

“To be independent means taking responsibility for shaping TT according to our unique values, principles and ideals. It means that the buck stops with us facing the consequences, whether good or not, of our actions and choices.”

She said being independent involved more than outward annual acts of celebration, vital as they are.

“It means holding up a mirror to ourselves, daily and constantly, and assessing of our progress in creating the kind of country about which we sing in our national anthem – a country in which every creed and race finds an equal place. It requires to face the truth about our shortcomings, even as we celebrate our gifts and our strengths.”

Kangaloo said realising the fullness of TT’s independence required the input and active participation of every citizen.

“Sixty-two years on, the question whether we are willing to make the changes and take the steps which are required to be taken in order for us fully to realise independence, is a question that our country poses to each and every one of us. I believe in our citizens’ ability to make those changes and to take those steps.”

She asked the population to resolve to support their communities, institutions and each other, and strive to make the society a better, stronger and safer place for all.

“Let us recommit, each of us, to playing our part, so that all of us can fully to realise our independence. Let us celebrate in the confidence that we are possessed of unique abilities and advantages that enable us, not just to aspire towards, but to achieve, true independence. Let us celebrate with boundless faith in our destiny.”