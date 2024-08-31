On turning 62

Kama Maharaj - Angelo Marcelle

SIXTY-TWO years ago, this country gained independence from the UK, marking a new chapter. That chapter is still being written.

This Independence Day arrives amid one of the most intense periods of public discussion over our nationhood in decades, fanned largely by four things: artist Gillian Bishop has been chosen to draw a new coat of arms with a steelpan; a constitutional reform conference draws near; heated consultations on the renaming of places have occurred; and crime has pushed the country to its limits.

Whatever our shared destiny, good and bad, our democracy, at least, is alive, whether in its cacophonous noise or pleasing melodies.

But national holidays demand deep reflection on the past while looking to the future. It is a time to celebrate positives while facing reality.

As noted this week by the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, 62 years is a relatively brief lifespan for a country. Yet TT has made significant strides on the global stage in the fields of business, science, the arts, academia, sports, entertainment, agriculture and medicine.

The mark of the nation’s success is best seen in the achievements of its people, of figures like Kama Maharaj, the trailblazing cosmetics entrepreneur; Dr Stephen Bennett, who developed the buffalypso; Hasely Crawford, an Olympic champion who inspired generations; Hugh Borde, a founder of the steelpan movement whose band toured with Liberace and was nominated for a Grammy; or quieter figures like Lindy Ann Bodden-Ritch, an exceptional musician and schoolteacher who introduced generations of students to music. Such is our wealth of talent, this list could go on.

But we have also lost many, whether through violence, the pattern of “brain drain,” or simply squandered opportunities to nurture and develop our own.

We are in the throes of a serious national debate which could well define us for decades. We believe that debate needs to go beyond merely superficial gestures and examine, in a clear-eyed way, deeper problems hindering progress and harming our quality of life.

The challenge, however, is the sheer number of changes that are badly needed, whether they relate to bolstering independent bodies like the Police Service Commission or tackling the continued fallout in education triggered by the covid19 pandemic, as seen in the lower pass rate for CSEC maths this year. The hazardous fireworks used annually to mark this holiday are flagrant examples of basic environmental and public health needs still unmet.

It’s a shame we have so much work to do still at 62.

Today, our task is not just claiming independence through new names and symbols.

It is assuming, fully, the mantle – whether through radical overhaul or more practical, piecemeal change – of freedom for all.