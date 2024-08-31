NTA's Independence Day message: End animosities, conspiracy theories

National Transformation Alliance (NTA) political leader Gary Griffith. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

NATIONAL Transformation Alliance (NTA) political leader Gary Griffith has said Independence Day must be a time to end old animosities, reject conspiracy theories and build a future for the nation based on hope.

Griffith made these statements in his Independence Day message to the nation.

He commented on what he called the promotion of negativity in Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar's message through her attacks on corporate entities, the internet and the World Health Organization (WHO).

He urged, "Let us discard the old animosities and conspiracy theories that have only served to divide us and let us commit to being patriots who inspire change and foster a spirit of unity. Let us be the leaders who heal, not hurt – a beacon of hope for this generation and the next."

Griffith, a former soldier, national security minister and police commissioner, said he has been proud to serve the nation in any role that he is called on to fill.

He said the occasion of the 62nd anniversary of TT's independence must be one for sober reflection.

"Today, we stand at a crossroads, where the path we choose must be paved with unity and patriotism. True independence is not just freedom from external control but the liberation of our hearts from division and strife."

Griffith said it is time to end the divisions of race, geography or socioeconomic status and other factors which have prevented the population from uniting to improve the quality of life for everyone.

"It is time we transcend these barriers and transform our nation."

On August 26, the public rift between Griffith and Persad-Bissessar widened after she claimed at a UNC cottage meeting in Chaguanas that he was a failure as CoP from 2018-2021.

Griffith rejected those claims the same day.

In February, Persad-Bissessar and Griffith fell out after she accused smaller political parties such as the NTA of piggybacking on the UNC and not helping that party in any way.