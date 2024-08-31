Independence and duty

Dinesh Rambally - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: Speaking to a youth rally on the eve of independence in 1962, the first prime minister focused on the responsibility that comes with independence. He said: “Your responsibility is…a heavy one. If you shirk it, you betray the nation. If you fail in that responsibility, you jeopardise the nation.”

He then specified what was expected of the youth, and their elders, in this new state: discipline; not seeking personal wealth over the national good; civility as opposed to barbarism – “you learn to live together in peace, or you fight it out and destroy one another.”

Dr Williams called on the young people to “translate the ideal of our national anthem into a code of everyday behaviour and to make our nation one in which every creed and race find an equal place.” He focused on teaching citizens of the young nation that the most important part of independence was their attitude to it, and their living in a virtuous, ethical way would ensure its survival.

This reminds me of another such occasion where the duties of people struggling in a hostile environment were laid out for the benefit of one man. This is the discourse of Lord Krishna to Arjuna in the Srimad Bhagavad Gita, explaining his duty, or dharma, to him. In addition to being a religious text, the Gita is a masterwork of literature and philosophy, which is not just for Hindus, and which I recommend to the nation.

The responsibilities each person has to himself, his family and his nation are collectively called dharma. The Gita is a dialogue between Arjuna and Krishna explaining his dharma to him. It takes place as two armies face off. The opposing army, the Kurus, are Arjuna’s cousins, friends and revered elders. Arjuna has a moment of crisis. He wishes to throw down his arms because he does not wish to kill them. Lord Krishna, who has agreed to advise, but not intervene in the war, must convince Arjuna that it is his duty to fight for what is right and just, even though it involves a grisly war.

We can debate the morality of war, since it is the one human activity that has continued, unchanged, for humanity’s whole history. But what changes war from mere violence and murder is principle, duty and the defence of innocence.

Sometimes it is our duty to do unpleasant things, like going to war. But the ability to choose to act according to the dictates of duty and principle, no matter where we are, places us on a path to peace. The same thinking applies to independence. We did not fight for independence, if there were many struggles to throw off the yoke of centuries of enslavement and colonialism. The independence battle was not a war, but a new way of living in its aftermath, as Dr Williams articulated.

As we look at our independent state after 62 years, there is reason to celebrate, but more reason for despair. We have progressed, but at times we resemble armies arrayed along the lines of wealth and poverty, ethnicity and class. It is in times like these that men and women need to reflect on their dharma, their duty to their nation.

In so much as Krishna had to remind Arjuna of his duty to fight for what is right and just, some individuals have a duty to understand that their dharma might be the opposite. The battle is not always a war. The battle is sometimes peace, generosity and acceptance, and knowing when to abdicate responsibility you are no longer able to fulfil.

As we look to our large neighbour to the North, we see a magnificent example of a person, President Joe Biden, who has recognised that his dharma was not to fight, but withdraw from battle, and allow a more capable commander to take the field. This single decision has changed the world.

As we consider our independence, let us ask ourselves: What is our duty? Are we living in a way that makes our freedom meaningful, and not at the expense of others? And what can we do to change this? The Blessed Lord Krishna gave several guides, like not being seduced by reward or its expectation, and no matter how humble, accepting your duty: “It is better to do your own duty/badly than to perfectly do/another’s; when you do your duty/you are free of sin.”

It is my wish on this Independence Day 2024 that we all do our duty for the good of the country and not for our selfish ambitions. This is what allows us to be truly free and independent.

DINESH RAMBALLY

Chaguanas West MP