Halliday to take the rein at WASA

Newly appointed WASA CEO Keithroy Halliday -

FROM November 1, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) will have a new CEO.

In a news release on August 30, the authority said Keithroy Halliday, the former general manager of the Barbados Water Authority (BWA), has been selected for the post.

He will lead a restructured nine-member leadership team, which will be announced this week, WASA said.

It said Halliday is "an executive with a track record of success."

WASA said Halliday, during his seven-year tenure, advanced BWA’s finances, making it a zero-budget entity for the past four years.

The release said he is also credited with successfully managing BWA through a national crisis where the sewerage collection system was compromised along one of the major road arteries, posing health threats and negatively impacting the business and tourism sectors.

Halliday, it added, also led BWA to become one of the first regional organisations to secure significant grant funding from the Green Climate Fund through the Caricom Community Climate Change Centre to assist with resiliency and mitigation programs.

The release said Halliday is no stranger to TT, having spent a decade here as general manager in the telecommunications retail industry.

He is a doctoral student at the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business, in the Doctor of Business Administration programme, with an emphasis on intelligent water systems. He holds an MBA and postgraduate diploma and certificate in business from the Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, Scotland; and has been a research associate in the department of civil and environmental engineering at the University of South Florida since 2018.

WASA chairman Ravi Nanga welcomed Halliday, “Mr Halliday has an enviable track record of success and his mix of knowledge and experience will bring inspirational leadership to the continuing transformation of the Authority. We are eager for his arrival and the installation of the rest of the leadership team, and we are looking forward to working together as we move WASA to be the utility of the future.”