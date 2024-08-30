WASA reservoir levels remain low

The water levels at the Caroni-Arena Reservoir in early May. - Photo courtesy WASA

DESPITE recent showers, three of the four Water and Sewerage Authority's (WASA) reservoirs remain significantly lower than they should be for the period (its long-term average or LTA).

Acting WASA CEO Kelvin Romain told Newsday the reservoirs were not filling at the expected rate owing to low rainfall totals since the dry season. The Hillsborough dam in Tobago is the only one any where near the level expected at this time of year.

"What we have observed over the period, we have had lower than normal rainfall. Yes, we are in the rainy season and we are seeing a lot of rain, one, but two, it's where the rains are falling. (The) Met Office would have reported lower than normal rainfall levels earlier on this year at a number of media conferences we have had, and we must take that into consideration."

Despite this, he said, the authority continues to manage the resource as best it can within its system. With 60 per cent of the country's supply dependent on surface runoff at reservoirs, Romain said it is also important that people are conservative in their use of water.

"I always implore to conserve water. Use what you need...yes, we don't have a hose ban, but I still see people flagrantly using their supply, washing down their yard and stuff like that, they're openly leaving their hose running.

"I still would want to encourage efficient use of their potable water supply."

In March WASA instituted a hosepipe ban which made it illegal to use hoses for activities like washing vehicles and watering plants. It expired in June, but was extended to July. There have been several revisions to customers' water supply schedules as the authority tried to manage the reservoir levels.

Romain said prudent use of water during the rainy season would help put the country in a more favourable position during next year's dry season.

Reservoir levels:

WASA gave these figures in a post on its Facebook page on August 29.

Arena reservoir: 32.6% compared to 70.5% LTA

Hollis: 32.66% compared to 79.12% LTA

Navet: 47.65 per cent compared to 70.37% LTA.

Hillsborough, Tobago: 77.8% compared to 86% LTA.

The update said the Arena and Navet reservoirs were on the rise, but only marginally, with 0.5 inches and 2.4 inches respectively.