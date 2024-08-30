The silent media

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: So the Prime Minister expresses outrage at the shooting of the child.

But did the media ask: Will the Prime Minister provide the people of TT with a minister of national security who will assume responsibility for the security of TT?

Will 900-plus vehicles be provided to the TTPS to return to full complement with the hope of reliable, routine, and regular patrols that will be preventative and surveillance in nature?

Why was the TTCG allowed to reach the state of no functional vessels to provide perimeter patrols?

Is the radar functional?

When will a functional and reliable DNA bank be created?

When will a functional and reliable national CCTV system be available, with facial recognition technology?

And many others issues.

Will the media ask the relevant questions?

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

via e-mail