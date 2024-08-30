Tensions flare at consultation as public calls for removal of colonial monuments

Members of the cabinet-appointed committee to review the placement of statues, monuments and signage, from left, Dr Rita Pemberton, Lawrence Arjoon, Chief Ricardo Bharath Hernandez, Annalean Inniss, Zaida Rajnauth and Kobe Sandy. - Enrique Rupert

Though the majority of people attending a public consultation on Wednesday agreed colonial relics in public spaces should be removed, tensions flared 30 minutes in, as an audience member disrupted a speaker when giving her contribution, as he believes the relics should be retained.

The cabinet-appointed

committee, responsible for reviewing the placement of statues, monuments and signage in TT, held a public consultation at the auditorium of the Government Plaza, Port of Spain.

The committee asked for advice on whether the colonial-era monuments should be removed or retained, what to do with them if they were removed and suggestions for new monuments.

Port of Spain mayor Chinua Alleyne began proceedings by thanking the committee and pledging, his support.

"You have the full support of the council of the city of Port of Spain and we look forward to supporting the work of the committee.

"We will do what we have to do to implement the recommendations in the shortest possible amount of time."

Roberta Bennett represented the Santa Rosa First Peoples.

She said they had no issue with Columbus's statue being removed, from Columbus Square in Port of Spain,

but wanted it restored.

"This must not be an action in isolation. We remove it – then what?

"The sculpture is a work of art and must be preserved."

She called for the statue to be placed in a museum to teach of Columbus's

impact on the

New World,

specifically TT.

Zakiya Uzoma-Wadada, representing the Emancipation Support Committee and the National Committee on Reparations, said the issue at hand was "deep and important."

"About after 62 years of independence

and almost 50 years of republicanism,

we continue to live in a space that reflect the ideals and visions and views of our colonial masters.

"The process of decolonisation is what we should be about."

She said everything of a "Trinbagonian

" nature should be decolonised.

"We must live in a space reflective of who we are now."

As she continued, a man sitting in the front row shouted, "I disagree with you! You are rambling! You talking nonsense!"

As she tried to continue conveying her point of changing street names, he shouted something that sounded like, "I would ask you to go back to Africa."

The 40-50 people in attendance were outraged, with some calling for him to be removed from the auditorium.

Committee member Lawrence Arjoon

asked for everyone to take a breath.

"We are here as citizens of TT to hear the views of everyone, respectfully

."

Uzoma-Wadada continued

, "We are asking for efforts to be made by the Port of Spain City Corporation to rename Oxford Street (to) Kwame Ture Street."

Ture was an Trinidadian-born activist who played a major role in the civil rights movement in the US and the global pan-African movement.

She said it was the street

on which Ture lived and his house was still there.

Olakela Massetungi, a member of the Orisha faith, suggested what should happen to the statues, monuments and signs

if they were to be removed,

saying something should be done

"to dematerialise the negative spirit and the connotations of that negative spirit that has impacted this land.

"What we should have is a square of the infamous."

He said while the country is looking to move the colonial-era relics, "We need to remember what the person or thing represents so we won't walk that road again."

One woman spoke about the under-representation of women in TT in statues and monuments.

She called for representations of Pat Bishop, an educator, music director, artist and cultural icon; Denyse Plummer, a well renowned singer; Beryl McBurnie, world-famous dancer and founder of the Little Carib Theatre and Folkhouse; and Audrey Jeffers, a social worker and first female member of Legislative Council in TT.

Frank Ferreira, the man who interrupted Uzoma-Wadada, supported the statues, monuments and signage and asked that they remain the same.

He said his family was Portuguese and owned rumshops

in Couva.

In reply to Uzoma-Wadada, he pointed out Dr Eric Williams had banned Ture (born Stokely Carmichael)

from entering TT.

"He was around in 1969-1970 up in the United States and created real problems.

"So you making this man Stokely Carmichael a hero?"

He questioned

Chief Ricardo Bharath Hernandez, the leader of the

Santa Rosa First People's Community about his knowledge of history.

"Enlighten me and tell me if the Arawaks were peaceful people. If the Caribs were warlike? If the Caribs used to kill the Arawaks and kill their women and so on.

"You all are a murderous gang of people!"

He said Columbus was an "ordinary individual" who loved books and seasfaring.

"I take a total dislike of certain people saying he spread genocide.

"I would like the committee to take note that Columbus rediscovered

Trinidad, not withstanding the early inhabitants who

were here.

He argued the early inhabitants did not have any permanent settlements as they "criss-crossed through the Caribbean."

He concluded with a warning:

"If your direct intention is to remove the (Columbus) statue, I am very sorry for TT.

"This country will be a living hell sooner or later!"

Theresa Hope said the history of TT stands on the foundation of the past, regardless of what the Europeans did.

"Good, bad or indifferent, it is our history. The emotional responses will not help us."

She said the history of Trinidad is lacking, while Tobago has a wealth of history available to the public.

She said TT pulls from every culture but its own.

"We are afraid of our own greatness."

Hope said TT does not take care of the existing statues and monuments hailing national heroes.

"The Cipriani statue so green and black that you can't even make out his face, right on the roundabout, he's a

national hero.

"

Captain Arthur Andrew Cipriani labour leader and politician who served as mayor of Port of Spain, elected member of the Legislative Council, leader of the Trinidad Workingmen's Association and founder of the Trinidad Labour Party.

Some called for better educational programmes, policy from the government and revamped heritage sites/museums to help in educating the citizens.

The committee ended by thanking the public for their ideas and suggestions, which will be taken into consideration when it makes its final decisions.

The review committee comprises of: Dr Rita Pemberton, Lawrence Arjoon, Chief Ricardo Bharath Hernandez, Annalean Inniss, Dr Eastlyn Kate McKenzie, Zaida Rajnauth and Kobe Sandy.