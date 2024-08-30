EMA: $1,000 fine for fireworks misuse

Independence Day fireworks . - File photo by Jeff K. Mayers

INDIVIDUALS setting off fireworks without police permission face a $1,000 fine, the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) said in a paid press ad on August 30, the day ahead of Independence Day on August 31.

Citing harm to human and animal health from the noise made by fireworks, the EMA urged a switch to noise-reducing fireworks, which are quieter than traditional fireworks although not completely noiseless.

Citing Independence Day and Republic Day (September 24), the ad said the use of fireworks was governed by three laws – the Explosives Act, the Summary Offences Act and Fireworks Permit Regulations.

"Kindly note that any person who wishes to utilise fireworks is required to attain a permit from the Commissioner of Police (CoP) before igniting fireworks, as guided by regulation two of the Fireworks Permits Regulations made under the act (section 101)."

The regulations say the CoP or any police superintendent authorised by the COP in writing may grant a written permit for the time, place and conditions for someone to use fireworks in a town.

The ad said igniting fireworks without a permit was a criminal offence under the Summary Offences Act (section 99), with the offender liable to a $1,000 fine.

The EMA said fireworks could harm human health by way of hearing loss, sleep disruption, stress and high blood pressure. Fireworks can also have a dangerous and sometimes fatal effect on animals, it added,

The EMA's position paper on fireworks, it said, was to recommend a ban on noise-making fireworks and replace them with noise-reducing fireworks. This view is stated in a report dated 2020 posted on the EMA website, titled: Report on the results of a public survey on the use and impacts of fireworks in TT.

It said, "Based on the EMA’s continued work on the issue of fireworks, we recommend the ban of the importation of traditional fireworks, and the promotion of, and use of noise reducing (less than 100 decibel) fireworks, in Trinidad and Tobago."

It recommended the release of fireworks should be restricted to specific occasions, such as New Year's Eve, Independence Day, and national religious celebrations, and limited to certain times on these occasions.

The report also urged, "Designate areas for discharge of fireworks, such as open public spaces with adequate setbacks from sensitive receptors."

It also recommended education and sensitisation of people on the benefits of instead using noise-reducing fireworks.

The report urged, "Increase fines and penalties for non-conformance of above recommendations."