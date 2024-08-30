CoP praises female police as they mark 69 years of service

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher. - File photo by Roger Jacob

COMMISSIONER of Police (CoP) Erla Harewood-Christopher has praised the contributions made by female police officers to the service for nearly 70 years.

She did so in a statement issued on August 29 to commemorate the 69th anniversary of women's presence in the police.

Harewood-Christopher, who was appointed CoP on February 3, 2023, expressed similar sentiments at an inter-faith service in Chaguanas earlier the same day to mark the occasion.

As an integral part of the police service, Harewood-Christopher said female officers "have not only broken barriers but have also consistently demonstrated resilience, professionalism, and dedication in a field that demands the highest level of commitment."

Their contributions, she said, "have strengthened our service and enhanced the safety and security of our communities."

Harewood-Christopher underscored the importance of all police officers upholding the law, demonstrating empathy and upholding their standards of excellence.

She acknowledged that maintaining this balance was not easy and this continues to be a challenge faced by female police officers.

"Issues such as career progression, work-life balance, and the need for a more inclusive work environment are areas that we must continue to address."

Harewood-Christopher said the police service addressing these issues.

"Efforts are being made to implement policies that support the growth and well-being of our female officers."

Since her appointment last February, Harewood-Christopher has been criticised for the seeming inability of the police to bring crime under control.

In a statement on May 16, after her contract was extended for a year, Harewood-Christopher repeated her commitment to ensure the police did all in their power to reduce crime.