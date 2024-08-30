Bandits steal Barataria pensioner's TV, iron

File photo

Bandits broke into the home of a Barataria pensioner on August 28 and stole his television, iron and vegetable juicer among other items.

Around 7.05 am the victim locked his home on Eighth Street, and went to work, but when he came back around 2pm he saw his front door open.

The 68-year-old man realised his Samsung 65-inch flat screen television wasmissing from the living room.

He checked other rooms and saw his iron, electric shaver, vacuum cleaner, and vegetable juicer were also gone.

Police determined the bandit pried open the front door to get in and left via the back door.

Police asked for CCTV footage from neighbours but were unable to get any, as there was a power outage in the area at the time.

Meanwhile, police are searching for a man who robbed a technician installing an air conditioning unit in a Barataria home.

Around 5.30 pm on August 28, the 28-year-old victim parked his company vehicle, a white Mitsubishi L300 van, on the Eastern Main Road in Barataria and went inside a nearby house to work.

He came outside about half an hour later and saw a man in a blue hat and black-and-white T-shirt searching his van.

He shouted at the man, who then grabbed the victim’s bag from inside the van, ran to a silver Nissan Wingroad parked nearby and drove off.

The victim’s bag contained $7,300 cash, a gold band, a gold Jordan Pendant and a gold chain, all valued at $8,000.

Police have requested CCTV footage from nearby for their investigation.