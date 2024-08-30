Bandits steal $100k equipment from Agriculture Ministry unit

Police at a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

BANDITS have stolen $100,000 worth of equipment from the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries’ Tucker Valley Seed Unit in Chaguaramas.

Around 2.30 am on August 29, two security guards were on duty there when a group of masked men entered the compound.

The guards said there were between eight and ten men, five of whom had guns. The bandits tied and gagged the guards before beating them.

They then stole a Samsung phone from one of the guards worth $1,500, his power bank, worth $400, and a Redmi phone from the other guard worth $1,300.

The guards told the police the bandits then raided a stock room on the compound and stole various chemicals, spray cans, water cans, brush cutters, and fertilisers.

The stolen items are estimated to be worth $100,000.